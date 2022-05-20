With the launch of Warner Bros. Games’ MultiVersus Closed Alpha, there’s now the opportunity for you to pit Superman versus Garnet or Shaggy versus Bugs Bunny. The initial responses to this game come from nearly all sides of the gaming space—because the Closed Alpha is available on multiple platforms and features cross-play. MultiVersus is available on Playstations 4 and 5, Xbox Seris X|S and One, and PC via Steam. Also, the game will have cross-progression, meaning if you unlock a particular character on one platform, you won’t lose stats and such when moving to another.

From the love of the original casting to the fun Super-Smash-like gameplay, the reactions have been super positive.

Man, #multiverses even in alpha form, is a blast! I'm not the best at platform fighters, but man, I'm having fun with it so far! pic.twitter.com/bpQCbgmtMh — J. Ruggles (@Rugdog) May 20, 2022

Velma's crawl Multiversus causes the whole screen to go slightly blurry for her because she can't find her glasses, these devs are geniuses. pic.twitter.com/2UFEtrs7o9 — Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) May 19, 2022

From online videos to social media, Shaggy is winning everyone’s hearts with his anime-inspired animation.

Multiversus will include a slew of unique character dialogue depending on the interactions you choose, but there is also a voice line for Ultra Instinct Shaggy that reads "I've only used, like, .001% of my power so far!"



Matthew Lillard canonically making the meme dreams real. pic.twitter.com/MdgNBvzDDW — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) May 20, 2022

those who don’t know their meme culture gotta be so confused watching shaggy go fucking super saiyan in the #multiversus trailer pic.twitter.com/ya3krOu8X4 — zeek 💎 (@superboysbestie) May 16, 2022

How to get in to play

The closed Alpha runs from May 19 at noon EST until May 27 at 8 p.m. CST in the Americas, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Those seeking to join the fun have two ways to get in, but neither is guaranteed. The quickest involves receiving a referral link from someone who redeemed their Closed Alpha code. This might be too late for most. Also, unless you know someone very well, you probably shouldn’t ask. The other avenue to gain access is via registration at MultiVerses.com.

To do this, you’ll need a WB Games account. If you don’t already have one, the sign-up will prompt you to create one. Once registered, you’ll be in an online queue. However, space is limited, so this isn’t guaranteed either. Most confirmation codes went out before May 19th, but MultiVerses noted that codes would be distributed through the Closed Alpha. Codes will only go out through email and not via Twitch drops.

What are the modes, maps, and available characters?

The game offers four maps, including three unique to the game, The Batcave, The Treefort, and Scobby’s Haunted Mansion. Aside from the training mode, players can choose from 2v2 co-op, 1v1, or four-player free-for-all. Of the 15 playable characters, five of these characters are initially locked until players earn 2,000 in-game currency to unlock them. These coins can be earned by fighting, winning, hitting Battle Pass milestones, and leveling up. Here is the complete list of characters available for this Alpha.

DC: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn

Scooby-Doo: Shaggy and Velma

Looney Tunes: Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz

Game of Thrones: Arya Stark

Adventure Time: Jake the Dog and Finn the Human

Steven Universe: Steven Universe and Garnet

Tom & Jerry

Reindog (original support character)

While in the epic trailer, the Iron Giant is not currently a playable character. However, that could always change in the future as this is just Closed Alpha. Like all pre-release games, please note that any progress made will not save if you decide to come back to the game upon launch. Whether or not you were able to get into the Closed Alpha, the Open Beta will be available in a few weeks in July 2022.

