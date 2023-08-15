MSNBC Had the Best Possible Guest on to Laugh at Donald Trump’s Fourth Indictment

The indictments keep coming and they don’t stop coming. Now on this fourth indictment, Donald Trump sure is racking them up! And somehow, his supporters still think that he’s going to take the 2024 presidential race! Okay!

Anyway, when the news broke about the latest indictment Monday night, MSNBC happened to have already, apparently coincidentally, scheduled the best-planned guest they could possibly have on to talk to Rachel Maddow about the situation: Hillary Clinton.

The 2016 President Candidate and former U.S. Secretary of State famously won the popular vote in the race against Donald Trump. Throughout her campaign, Clinton repeatedly warned voters as to how detrimental a Trump presidency would be for America, and in the years since, she has been proven right time and again. So having her on screen to talk about Trump’s fourth indictment is honestly pretty iconic. It was a move that made Twitter (or X if you really want to subscribe to calling it that) laugh out loud in unison.

Whoever lined up Hilary Clinton to be on Rachel Maddow on the night of Trump’s 4th indictment deserves a raise ?? — Meredith (@Meredith304) August 15, 2023

For years prior to and after the 2016 election, Clinton has been attacked by Trump fans non-stop. No one is claiming she’s perfect but, well, we’ve seen what the alternative did to the country. Letting her have this moment where she can laugh at the man who constantly let his base drag her through the mud and made this country a living hell ever since his rise in popularity? It’s honestly pretty good.

Look, I don t know which booker got Hillary on the air at @msnbc tonight, but… pic.twitter.com/6qp65wgKbO — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 15, 2023

If someone could time travel back to November 9, 2016 and tell all of us horrified at what was going on that we were going to suffer but have this one bit of joy seven years later? I think we might at least not be as doom and gloom for that day only. (The rest of those 7 years still sucked though minus that time Trump got COVID).

It’s nice to laugh at Trump

Seeing the joy on Hillary Clinton’s face as we laughed at the fourth set of indictments against Donald Trump really made this one special.

Sure, sex is good but have you ever been right? pic.twitter.com/3CJs2VXk8L — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) August 15, 2023

It’s not only because this was a big one and things are looking better in terms of Trump finally getting what is coming to him but also because Clinton is just so happy. She said during this appearance on MSNBC that she doesn’t feel “satisfied” by the news but honestly? After what she’s been through after the election and how people viewed her in this country while someone like Trump was in charge? She deserves this.

i stg if i were hillary clinton i would probably go on a national speaking tour and when called to the podium for my big speech i would just "i fuckin told y'all" and walk off stage — Imani Gandy (Orca’s Version) ⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) August 15, 2023

The best is that as a Parks and Recreation super fan, this is very much Leslie Knope energy. She’d be so proud of Clinton.

Hilary Clinton last night lmao pic.twitter.com/OwXxufxkFt — margaret ??⚔️she/her (@HamgretSnerden) August 15, 2023

Sometimes, you just want to laugh at Donald Trump. After the hell we’ve been through as a country because of the bigotry he encouraged, it’s nice to have this and just be able to laugh together with Hillary Clinton.

msnbc had the opportunity to have the funniest possible guest and they took it pic.twitter.com/8ALPxTigMe — Annie Wu (all socials: @annie_wu_22) (@Annie_Wu_22) August 15, 2023

MSNBC let Clinton have her moment and laugh and smile and we got to remind ourselves that she was right about him all along.

