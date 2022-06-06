At the press conference for Ms. Marvel, star Mohan Kapur (who plays Kamala’s father in the series) talked about how the show didn’t feel like it was “shouting from rooftops” but was, instead, a show about a family coming together and a positive new step in terms of representation on screen.

“I don’t think this series is shouting from the rooftops, saying ‘watch me, talking about representation.’ It’s a wonderful story of a community that’s so ethnically diverse and culturally rich and for me, coming from that region, I think it’s a fabulous up, because we suddenly say, ‘This is the Marvel Universe telling a story about our milieu,'” Kapur said. “And it’s so beautifully and so subliminally translated over scenes, you know? […] And I’m sure that – I know this for a fact, from whatever little social media that I’m into – that side of the world is… they just can’t wait to see this happen. They say, ‘This is- This is us! This is us!’”

Kapur went on to talk about how the show isn’t a political statement but just a show about a girl and her family and living her life as a Pakistani American: “This is not a political statement. This is the story of one family. One girl. But it’s so beautiful. It’s the story of a family in a land that’s not their own, but they’ve called it their home. And that’s beautiful.”

Kapur is wonderful in the show as Yusuf Khan, and getting to see him shine with Iman Vellani’s Kamala is beautiful and I can’t wait to see the rest of Ms. Marvel!

