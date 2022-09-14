‘Ms. Marvel’ Star Iman Vellani’s Reaction to Meeting Harrison Ford Is Incredibly Relatable

The cast of upcoming Marvel team-up film/Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels took to Disney’s D23 Expo event to promote the movie, starring Iman Vellani, Brie Larson, and Teyonah Parris, from director Nia DaCosta. And with it came Vellani—who plays Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in the film after a hit performance of the character in Ms. Marvel on Disney+—fangirling over her faves, which is so on brand for her character, and what we know about Vellani as a person, that it is the cutest thing you’ll see on the internet today.

Celebrities working under the Disney umbrella came out to share footage from their projects and talk about what was coming up for them at the event, and it ushered in a great weekend of pictures of all our favorite celebrities together. And then there are those celebs who are fans of these things, as well, like Iman Vellani’s love of Marvel heroes and Brie Larson’s love of Star Wars.

So when the cast of The Marvels had the chance to meet Harrison Ford, they took it. And my god, I’ve never found something more relatable than the images that came out of it.

"and they were too stunned to speak" pic.twitter.com/15BFcV9Iiz — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 14, 2022

This comes after we got footage of Fandango asking Vellani who was the person she met at D23 that she couldn’t believe she met them. And again, in a relatable move, Vellani started jumping up and down and talking about Harrison Ford.

Iman Vellani was having the absolute best time at #D23 and we are HERE for it! #TheMarvels hits theaters July 28, 2023 pic.twitter.com/wBBE6kF0aK — Fandango (@Fandango) September 12, 2022

Harrison Ford was there to promote Indiana Jones 5 and released a trailer for those in attendance (so I’m angry) but he is also my favorite curmudgeon who I am terrified to meet. If I spoke to Harrison Ford and he looked at me like I didn’t know how to form a thought, I think that I would just combust into ash and never return to the world of the living.

But seeing Vellani fangirling over him next to Larson and their dynamic in that picture? It’s so incredibly cute, especially with DaCosta looking on as Teyonah Parris cheeses next to him in their group shot. It’s so relatable in a way that is fun to see with celebrities.

Meeting your faves

I would cut off my arm to meet Harrison Ford. I’d be terrified to do it, but I watched his entire filmography, I have a lifelong love of his work, and if I could, I would go back in time and marry the 1980s version of him. It’s all very much built into who I am as a person and seeing celebrities have those same moments that fans have and geek out about this stuff is just so cute.

Vellani jumping up and down, and the cast of The Marvels with big smiles on their faces as they’re posing with him, is the kind of D23 content (and convention content in general) that I love. Seeing stars share their love for things is great and relatable and a fun way to embrace celebrity. I just hope that the cast of The Marvels all end up working with Harrison Ford some day because after these pictures, I need it.

(featured image: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

