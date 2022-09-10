Harrison Ford Cried After Seeing the ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Trailer at D23

There are many things in this world that I love and a Harrison Ford movie is one of them. And so while I have been gearing up for the fifth installment to the Indiana Jones franchise, what I didn’t expect was for Harrison Ford to cry when the footage of the new movie was shown at D23. Currently, it was exclusive to those in the convention hall so we’ll have to wait to see the trailer but Ford crying is certainly a mood.

According to Variety, Ford looked emotional as he took to the stage after the footage was shown, saying “Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us,” he said. “I’m very proud to say to say that this one is fantastic. [Points at Waller-Bridge] And this is one of the reasons.”

Just knowing that it made Ford emotional and seeing this quote does have me emotional as well because of how much Indiana Jones means to me. I know I’m not alone. I know that there are so many of us who get giddy at the theme that John Williams so beautifully crafted all those years ago. That we know exactly when Indy is going to use his gun because he doesn’t feel like fighting in Raiders of the Lost Ark (because Ford himself was sick).

We all know so much about this franchise because it means a lot to us all and seeing Ford cry gives me so much hope for what this movie can do for the Indiana Jones franchise.

The adventure lives on

From Raiders of the Lost Ark on, we’ve become infatuated with the world of Henry Jones Jr. and his quest to preserve artifacts. His love for history and its importance and being both a professor and an explorer was something that was inspiring along with adventure and mystery that movies provided us. Even Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which isn’t perfect, was fun because we went on the ride with Indy.

And so heading back into that with Harrison Ford is something that just means a lot to not only me but fans of all his work as well. We’re here to see Harrison Ford with his classic hat once more and knowing that the footage was fun and yet still an emotional ride for Ford has me excited to see what the summer of 2023 has in store for me.

(image: Lucasfilm)

