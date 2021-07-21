Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye Both Set to Release in 2021

The time has come for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to finally meet Kamala Khan and Kate Bishop! Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani) and Kate Bishop (played by Hailee Steinfeld) are beloved in the world of comics and getting to have them in the live-action world is amazing and now we know that we’ll see both of their introductions into the MCU before the year is out!

Talking to Variety, Victoria Alonso (executive VP of film production at Marvel) shared her excitement about the future of the Marvel world including their venture into animation. “We’re going to have our animation branch and mini studio, and there will be more to come from that as well,” Alonso said. “We’re super excited about animation, which is my first love.”

But she also gave us some insight into the upcoming slate of Disney+ shows. Right now, we know what shows are coming are way but details on when are a little murky. Alonso however stated that a “few other shows” will come out before the end of 2021 including both Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye.

Alonso also commented on Marvel’s ability to listen to its fans and understand where they are coming from with their criticism of the MCU as a whole. “I think it’s important to consistently listen to what fans are saying,” Alonso said. “If there’s a vast majority that feels that something is not hitting home, then we need to look at it, but then there’s times where we say, ‘You know what, this is a story we’re gonna tell.’”

While Ms. Marvel is not a member of the Young Avengers in the comics, it doesn’t mean she can’t be a part of the team that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is building. With younger heroes like these two and Riri Williams (as well as both of Wanda’s boys who we first met in WandaVision and Kid Loki on Loki), we can start to have our own version of them. Especially since Miss America is also making her first appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But what over those could be coming out before the end of the year as well? We already know when Marvel’s What If…? is coming out and with these two on the line-up (as well as Marvel releasing three movies this year), which other Disney+ series could be included? Moon Knight was filming so could we get our first glimpse of Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector? Or will they surprise us with the start of She-Hulk? Who knows but knowing we’ll get some more Marvel TV shows before the end of 2021 is wonderful.

I’m excited to see Kamala Khan and Kate Bishop in action and I’m very interested in how the two play into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. This younger team of Avengers feels like a perfect next step for Marvel and I can’t wait to finally get to meet Ms. Marvel and the new Hawkeye later this year!

