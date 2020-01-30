Movies Can Be Bad. But What Movie First Taught You That Lesson?

I’m the kind of person who looks for the joy in all movies and tries to find something to love in all of them, mainly because I use movies to escape, so even if a movie isn’t the best thing out there, I at least try to find something to enjoy. It’s probably why I feel bad whenever a movie is really bad, because I don’t want to tear it down.

But then I remember watching 2006’s Date Movie and recognizing that some movies just cannot be saved, that being one of them. In response to a Jenny Nicholson tweet going around, many started to talk about the first time they realized a movie wasn’t always going to be good, and while I probably knew beforehand, I have to say that Date Movie is the first that made me want to stand up and walk out. Followed up by Tammy.

Do you guys remember the first time you realized movies could be bad? I think it was Little Mermaid 2 for me — Jenny Nicholson 🔜 Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) (@JennyENicholson) January 28, 2020

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen was my big wake-up call. I still kinda like the first Bayformers movie as a guilty pleasure, but ROTF was like a big slap in the face that made me start thinking back on a lot of the bad direct-to-video movies I watched as a toddler. — Cartoon Critic @ Re:Mind (@IAmLeRuse) January 28, 2020

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief — Khalil Macktist Church (@Ursalacher) January 28, 2020

Inspector Gadget :-( — Danny ➡️ Nothing to Promote RN ➡️ Check Back Later (@dptraynor) January 28, 2020

Godzilla (1997) — Lindsay Ellis (@thelindsayellis) January 28, 2020

Super Mario Bros movie — A Goldman (@AGoldmund) January 28, 2020

The Cat in the Hat. It was 2003, I was at the ripe old age of 6 years old. My friend (also 6) was celebrating his birthday. We went to the movies. The Horror. Everyone got a baby goldfish in a bag after the movie. 1/ hours later it was dead. Cause of death: bigger goldfish — Yung Slavoj, Vote for Bernie you Fucks 🍞&🌹🏴 (@laed0s0deal) January 28, 2020

Mine was Jack Frost. The Michael Keaton movie with the horrifying uncanny snowman. — Crewboy Bebop (@anti_developmnt) January 28, 2020

I was in 5th grade when Ice Age 2 had just come out on DVD, and they let our classes huddle together and watch it together. I remember the rush of second hand embarrassment I felt, as the rest of the kids laughed, but I realized “This totally sucks.” — KIMISPICE [3 SLOTS] (@kimispice) January 28, 2020

I think mine was Chicken Little. I understood the concept of not liking movies, but watching Chicken Little in theaters with my mom made me feel bad for my mom, and I think ultimately made me realize that not all movies could be good. pic.twitter.com/ZfLlrOmgxt — Brad or Bradley (@BradleyMelville) January 28, 2020

What’s your least favorite movie? Or, at least, the movie that made you realize movies aren’t always going to be good? Let us know in the comments below!

(image: 20th Century Fox)

