comScore

Movies Can Be Bad. But What Movie First Taught You That Lesson?

By Rachel LeishmanJan 30th, 2020, 11:02 am

Date movie

I’m the kind of person who looks for the joy in all movies and tries to find something to love in all of them, mainly because I use movies to escape, so even if a movie isn’t the best thing out there, I at least try to find something to enjoy. It’s probably why I feel bad whenever a movie is really bad, because I don’t want to tear it down.

But then I remember watching 2006’s Date Movie and recognizing that some movies just cannot be saved, that being one of them. In response to a Jenny Nicholson tweet going around, many started to talk about the first time they realized a movie wasn’t always going to be good, and while I probably knew beforehand, I have to say that Date Movie is the first that made me want to stand up and walk out. Followed up by Tammy.

What’s your least favorite movie? Or, at least, the movie that made you realize movies aren’t always going to be good? Let us know in the comments below!

(image: 20th Century Fox)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!