In the world of horror, you gotta love the villains. It’s not like we’re rooting for them to go on their murder sprees and kill a bunch of people. But…also, without the villains in many of these films, you don’t really have a movie. Watching a happy family have a nice, relaxing winter in an isolated hotel with zero ghosts? Not super compelling. And even the worst horror movie can be somewhat watchable if the villain is unique or fun enough.

The landscape of horror in the ‘90s, though, was very rocky. After the hardcore pumping out of sequels to franchises that were essentially dying, horror needed new life. Don’t get me wrong, there were some great early ‘90s horror films. But the horror in the ‘90s just didn’t have super greased wheels until the mid to late ‘90s. Even so, we got some tremendously iconic horror villains during this time period. Ranging from supernatural to living and breathing people—these are some of the most iconic horror villains. And how are they being ranked? By their level of scariness!

1. Billy Loomis & Stu Macher

(Dimension Films)

Film: Scream (1996)

From Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore)’s death alone, people should be scared of Billy (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard). They proved just how brutal they could be (and would be) throughout the film. Not to mention the way they killed Maureen Prescott (Lynn McRee) offscreen. Imagine being chased around by 2 people wearing Ghostface costumes. That thought alone is frightening and unless you understand the rules of a slasher film, you’re probably not making it to the end. Biggest question is who is scarier between the two?

I think Billy is. He’s more unpredictable and has a highly personal motive (unlike Stu) which adds another level to his brand of violence. Whereas, Stu is just along for the ride with his best friend (slash secret boyfriend because, hey, the homoerotic energy is noticeable. All I’m saying.).

Candyman

(TriStar Pictures and PolyGram Filmed Entertainment)

Film: Candyman (1992)

It’s been said time and time again, but Candyman (Tony Todd) is more of a sexy scary than anything else. Forget about that hook hand of his and the way he brutally murders his victims. His voice could seduce almost anybody, especially if they ask you to be their victim in a lone parking garage. But say his name 5 times without being someone who is essentially the reincarnation of his former lover—and you’re screwed. And when he kills people, he doesn’t make it a quick death. There’s a whole lot of blood. Supernatural forces are on a different level of scary because of all they’re capable of.

Hannibal Lecter

(Orion Pictures)

Film: The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Just how scary is a cannibalistic serial killer? Quite scary. But also only so menacing if you’re close enough for Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) to get you and likely eat you if he desires. Him being locked up in his cell does make him less scary in a way. As he’s not roaming around freely the whole film. But there’s some serious building tension, for sure.

I think what people find most scary about him (despite his very gross diet choices) is the fact that he’s a regular old serial killer. He’s not dressed up in a costume nor is he supernatural. His evil feels possible in the real world and that is definitely terrifying. The best course of action with a villain like this? Stay away from them and keep sharp objects out of their reach.

Nancy Downs

(Columbia Pictures)

Film: The Craft (1996)

Being a witch isn’t to be laughed at, certainly not in the film universe of The Craft (1996). Nancy Downs (Fairuza Balk) is more of a tragic character than she is a villain (nobody will persuade me otherwise). Though, in the eyes of the unfortunate protagonist, Sarah (Robin Tunney), she’s a villainous force who must be stopped. Her desire for more power is written to be a negative thing, of course. And when she stops trying to be nice, that’s when things get real. Nancy is someone who people should have feared if they were paying attention. But let’s be honest, when Nancy used her powers to throw Chris (Skeet Ulrich) out a window, there was no loss there.

Mrs. Loomis and Mickey

(Dimension Films)

Film: Scream 2 (1997)

The reason these two are lower on the list is because they are only scary to a point. Knowing they are behind the murder spree in Scream 2 (1997) isn’t hard to believe per se. Mrs. Loomis (Laurie Metcalf) is a delight to watch once she reveals herself. And her wide eyes are a topic of discussion (the length of time in which she doesn’t blink is probably the scariest thing about her). But as far as inspiring fear, they aren’t remotely on the same level as their predecessors. They aren’t to be messed with as Mickey (Timothy Olyphant) killed plenty of people (some we don’t even know about) and Mrs Loomis killed Randy (Jamie Kennedy) during the light of day in a van. But they brandish guns during their reveal which is scary, but also, would they be as threatening without weapons? That’s up for discussion.

Tiffany Valentine

(Columbia Pictures)

Film: Bride of Chucky (1997)

The introduction of Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) into the Chucky franchise was one of the best decisions Don Mancini ever made. The dynamic that Chucky (Brad Dourif) has with Tiffany is so comedic and Tiffany is the hot ex who can’t decide whether she wants to ruin your life or be in it forever. Not to mention she’s scary when she wants to be. Whether she’s in her doll form or human form. I mean, how freaky would it be if a pretty doll was trying to slice you open? And she’s just as terrifying in human form. People who make decisions on a whim, especially murderous ones, are genuinely scary.

Lestat

(Warner Bros.)

Film: Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Being drained by Lestat (Tom Cruise) would be quite the way to go out, wouldn’t it? While Lestat has scary moments throughout the film, he’s more so a melodramatic vampire than he is scary. His melodrama and charm lessen parts of him that are meant to be frightening. That plays more into the lore surrounding vampires and the ways in which they are seductive. But there’s a scariness in being drawn to someone who means you potential harm. Regardless, he’s only scary to a certain point, even as a really old vampire who has zero problems killing someone if he wishes to. I mean, ultimately, all you would need to do is stay inside and not open the door for him.

Annie Wilkes

(Columbia Pictures)

Film: Misery (1990)

Hear me out about her landing so low on this list. Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates) is very much iconic and the performance that Kathy Bates delivers is outstanding. But in terms of how scary she is, it would depend on the circumstances you’re meeting her under. She could easily blend into a crowd unless you’re aware of who she is. Otherwise, she’s someone you could subdue if you needed to. She’s not an extreme force to be reckoned with. The people she killed were mostly those she had connections with one way or another and her reign of terror is pretty specific. Unless you’re Paul (James Cain), who has every right to be terrified of her, you’ll probably be fine.

(featured image: Columbia Pictures)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]