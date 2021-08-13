According to totally unverifiable sources, the Internet may have received an image of Oscar Isaac’s costume in the forthcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight. Whether Oscar Isaac himself is inside of it, we leave that to your fertile imagination.

Take all of this with a grain of salt, but it sure is fun to look at and speculate about.

Get a good look before it’s gone! A ‘supposed’ first look at Moon Knight’s costume in the upcoming Disney+ series. ‘Moon Knight’ will be played by Oscar Isaac. Sources are still iffy, stand by… pic.twitter.com/LXIRF37yzK — Marvel HUB (@MarvelNewsHub) August 13, 2021

Marvel HUB is, at least, willing to sacrifice themselves for our eyeballs getting to feast upon this potentially leaked costume. That’s a vote of confidence in the picture.

If this is how we go out it’s worth it — Marvel HUB (@MarvelNewsHub) August 13, 2021

In Moon Knight, Isaac will play Marc Spector aka Moon Knight, a “cloaked avenger”-type hero that Marvel.com describes as “struggling with multiple personalities and amoral inclinations.” After months of rumors, Isaac confirmed he was playing the character back in May 2021. It remains to be seen how the series will handle that “multiple personalities” aspect of the longtime Marvel Comics hero, which will need a sensitive touch, to say the least.

It appears to be a Moon Knight news sort of day, as Twitter has also been abuzz with series co-star Ethan Hawke’s commentary on Late Night With Seth Meyers about how he became involved with the show. According to Hawke, it came down to a fortuitous run-in with Isaac at a local coffee shop and the fact that Isaac was a fan of the historical drama miniseries The Good Lord Bird, which Hawke co-created and starred in as radical abolitionist John Brown.

“I heard about it from [series star] Oscar Isaac, who lives three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn,” Hawke said, per THR. “I was at a coffee shop and he came up to me and was like, ‘I really liked The Good Lord Bird. Want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ So it happened the right way.”

Hawke was also enthusiastic in talking up the production, which is filming in Budapest and Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom.

The way Ethan Hawke talks about sets, costumes, and production design makes me hyped for Moon Knight!!! https://t.co/KNFLmFKUc7 — Nero (@MSpector_JM) August 13, 2021

While we don’t know much yet about who Hawke is playing, Hawke implied to Meyers that he was basing his character on Waco cult leader David Koresh. So, well, there’s that!

this is just the beginning people…. i will truly never shut up about moon knight now!! the dam has been broken!! HELI MOON KNIGHT ERA — heli ☾ – moon knight era (@gaynbmando) August 13, 2021

Moon Knight nation has had a “we’re rising” sort of day. Since this is Twitter we’re talking about, reactions to the potentially leaked costume are mixed, with some fans espousing a preference for previous Moon Knight looks from the comics. But everyone seems to be having a grand old time speculating, debating, and joking about the image.

That Moon Knight suit is not what I expected but it looks so good. It’s a massive change from the usual aesthetic in mcu costumes. Nice to see that they’re not using the template mcu features — Aniq ⎊ (@aniqrahman) August 13, 2021

Moon knight is suit is pretty good and I’m pleased. It does feel a little weird in the texture formations around the face, and I feel like it could have a bit more of a broader-armored structure like the Mezco one, but I’d rather see better pictures before judging. — andrew |❓0❓❓ (@moonweeb_) August 13, 2021

Early look at the MCU Moon Knight. I’d rather have the Platt version. Dirty and torn up. pic.twitter.com/K5Uol9MzO0 — Peter A DeLuca (@AKAPAD) August 13, 2021

Crazy how they’ve leaked Moon Knight’s MCU costume. pic.twitter.com/kYCM1QYwBS — Moon Knight-core (@MoonKnightcore1) August 13, 2021

People are upset by the #MoonKnight costume but he literally has like 20 different looks that the MCU one draws from. I personally love it and the creepy vibe it has. Moon Knight works best in a supernatural setting and I love it pic.twitter.com/TnhI8GceNk — danny. (@dannywwhi) August 13, 2021

The new Moon Knight costume is weird. pic.twitter.com/qBobPdt531 — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) August 13, 2021

What do you think of the alleged leaked costume? If it’s real, is Oscar Isaac really wearing it? This is also your reminder that it’s free to scroll up and just gaze at Oscar Isaac and his beard as Duke Atreides in Dune instead. Those are my weekend plans.

