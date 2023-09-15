‘Monster High 2’ Release Date, Trailer, and More

(Nickelodeon/Paramount)

If you enjoyed the first live action Monster High movie, then its time to get excited, because there’s a sequel coming out just in time for Halloween! Here’s everything we know about Monster High 2 so far.

Is there a Monster High 2 trailer?

Yes! Actually, there are several trailers over at the Monster High youtube account. Here’s the most recent one.

What’s Monster High 2 about?

The last live action Monster High musical was all about Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris) learning to accept her human side, and the monster community learning to accept their part human members along with her. This time it’s all about Draculaura (Naya Damasen), and … that’s basically all we know. They’re being really secretive about the plot of this one, so hopefully that means they’re going to surprise the hell out of us in a fun kind of way. We do know they’re introducing a new character who’ll be familiar to fans of the old animated movies or the doll lines: the ghouls’ sometime antagonist, werecat Toralei Stripe (Salena Qureshi). So maybe some cat-fueled conflict is going to play a part in the plot this time around.

Monster High 2 cast: who’s starring in Monster High 2?

Miia Harris, Naya Damasen, and Ceci Balagot will all be reprising their roles as Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, and Frankie Stein respectively. Other familiar faces include Jy Prishkulnik as Cleo De Nile, Case Walker as Deuce Gorgon, Steve Valentine as Dracula, and Marci T. House as Headmistress Bloodgood.

Salena Qureshi will be playing the newly introduced Toralei Stripe.

What about the writers and director of Monster High 2?

Todd Holland is back again to direct Monster High 2, with Matt and Billy Eddy producing the screenplay from a story they co-wrote with Holland.

Monster High 2 release date: when does Monster High 2 come out?

Monster High 2 debus on streaming services on the 13th of October 2023.

Where can I watch Monster High 2?

Monster High 2 will be available on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Paramount+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]