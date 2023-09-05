Monster High may have started as a line of spooky dolls back in 2010 but since then it’s become a multi-media franchise. With a series of YouTube shorts and animated and live-action movies to accompany each new generation of dolls. If you’ve been wanting to get into the world of Monster High for a while now but don’t know where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the complete list of Monster High movies in ready-to-watch order.

Monster High: New Ghoul at School

In Monster High: New Ghoul at School we’re introduced to Monster High and its students through the brand-new, repurposed eyes of Frankie Stein. Only a week old, we follow Frankie as she attends school for the first time and learns the real horror comes from trying to interact with your peers.

Monster High: Fright On!

As part of Headmistress Bloodgood’s eventual plan to unite humans and monsters, Monster High: Fright On! sees Monster High merging with an all vampire school, and an all werewolf school. But there’s a long-standing feud between the two species, and when someone from outside the school starts fanning the flames things start getting a little scary.

Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love?

It’s Valentine’s Day and Draculaura’s sweet 1600’s birthday in Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love? so naturally her friends are planning an epic party. But when her ex-boyfriend Valentine, who founded Valentine’s Day in her honor, shows up … it all gets a little complicated.

Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores

When a spring break trip to the Great Scarrier Reef ends in a shipwreck on the mysterious Skull Island, the girls still have a great time. That is until they discover a showman named Farnum is trying to capture the rarest monster of all for his show. It’s a race against time to protect the Beast in Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores.

Monster High: Friday Night Frights

Monster High: Friday Night Frights sees the girls stepping in when the star players are injured just before the big game. Weirdly the big game is a roller derby style event here (a sport largely played by women in the real world) rather than American football. But, in the world of Monster High it’s not going to stay a boys only game for long if the girls have anything to do with it.

Monster High: Ghouls Rule!

Halloween’s coming up, and with it the annual school Halloween party in Monster High: Ghouls Rule! Unfortunately, the monster students get blamed on for a series of Halloween pranks that got out of hand. It’s up to the students to prove their innocence before the big day so Frankie and her friends can reunite normies and monsters in celebration.

Monster High: Scaris, City of Frights

Clawdeen gets the chance to apprentice with the legendary fashion icon Moanatella Ghostier in Scaris, and so of course her friends have to come with her in Monster High: Scaris, City of Frights. While Clawdeen battles her fellow apprentices for fashion supremacy, the other girls locate a spooky secret under the city streets.

Monster High: 13 Wishes

Clawdeen’s little sister Howleen starts high school, but in her determination to be the best student ever she takes genie Gigi Grant up on her offer of 13 wishes—and that’s where things go a little haywire in Monster High: 13 Wishes.

Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!

Draculaura and friends head to Transylvania for a coronation in Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action! First told that she’s the rightful queen of the vampires, things turn out to be a little more complicated than that, leading Draculaura and friends on a round-the-world trip to find the truth.

Monster High: Freaky Fusion

A search for Frankie’s family history sends the gang 200 years into the past in Monster High: Freaky Fusion. Some high-spooktech mishaps lead to a bunch of the ghouls fusing with each other! They have to figure out their strange new powers while they work out how to separate into themselves again.

Monster High: Haunted

Monster High is being haunted! When Spectra Vondergeist goes back to visit her old all-ghost school to figure out why, the gang follows her. The ghost world is cool but Principal Revenant is not, oppressing her students with detention chains and ghastly punishments. When she chains up Spectra in detention so she can’t return to Monster High, it’s up to the ghouls to rescue her in Monster High: Haunted.

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York

In Monster High: Boo York, Boo York Cleo de Nile is invited to a fancy gala in the big city to celebrate the return of a magical comet, so of course she’s invited her best ghoul friends to go with her! Catty Noir is chasing musical success while Nefera, Cleo’s sister, has her own nefarious plans involving the comet. Everyone’s going to have to work together to foil her plans if they want to keep their dream vacation from becoming a nightmare.

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef sees the ghouls transformed into mermaids when they get sucked into the school pool and end up in the Great Scarrier Reef. It’s a journey of self-acceptance for Laguna, where she learns to embrace all of her quirky self while competing in a dance-off. She is facing off with an old frenemy, and battling a fearsome monster from the dark depths of the sea—all with a little help from her best ghoulfriends.

Welcome to Monster High

Welcome to Monster High tells the story of how Monster High came into being. Draculaura desperately wanted to go to school, make friends, and live a normal life, but Dracula didn’t see how it could be possible. That is until they met Frankie Stein who wanted the same thing … so she helped convince him to start a school for monsters in his mansion. The ghouls travel the world, recruiting students and planning to reach out to the human “normie” population to build bridges and create a world where they can live together in peace. Of course, things get a little complicated when they meet a ghoul who wants to conquer rather than collaborate, but it’s nothing the Monster High gang can’t handle.

Monster High: Electrified

After learning that Clawdeen wants to run a salon for monsters and humans, the ghouls decide it’s time to make her dreams come true. Choosing an old power plant in the human town for her new salon, Clawdeen digs into designing new clothes for the grand opening while the ghouls decorate and get set up. It looks like everything’s going to work out in Monster High: Electrified, but Moanica and her Zomboys have other plans. It’s going to be up to Frankie and Twyla to stop her from ruining the grand opening—and taking over the human town!

Monster High: The Movie

The first live-action film in the series, Monster High: The Movie is also a musical! Humans hate monsters and the feeling is mutual, which is a problem for Clawdeen. She has a werewolf mother and human father and that leaves her unwelcome everywhere. Invited to attend Monster High, she has to keep her human half a secret to avoid expulsion. Meanwhile, there’s some strange going’s on that puts the school in danger and it’s up to Clawdeen and her new friends to save the day.

