‘Moana’ Is Already Getting the Live-Action Treatment

It is been confirmed! Moana is getting a live-action remake and we are very excited indeed.

As per USA Today, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the live-action remake of Moana during a shareholders meeting. The President of Motion Picture Production said, “It’s still early, but the idea of working with these fantastic partners to tell such a meaningful story on a live-action canvas, particularly as we celebrate 100 years of storytelling at Disney, is thrilling.”

One of the film’s original stars has also spoken about it, but what do we know so far about the remake of Moana?

When will the live-action remake of Moana make its way into theaters?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who will be reprising his role as Maui, said that the film’s production is still “very early in the process” so we wouldn’t say that the release date is just around the corner. It might be a couple of years or more before Moana is released.

Who is in the live-action Moana remake?

Well, it looks like we might see the original stars in all their glory as Dwayne Johnson is set to reprise his role as Maui, and Auli’i Cravalho, who portrayed the eponymous hero, will also return.

Cravalho is set to be an executive producer on the film, while Johnson will produce.

In a video announcement, Johnson—whose grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, inspired Maui—said, “I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen. This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength.

“I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

Johnson continued, “I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

Cravalho, who is Hawaiian, said in a statement that the character she portrayed “has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses. Moana’s strength and perseverance are inspiring—to audiences around the world, to me, and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I’m looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way.”

Many of those at the helm of the animated film will return including screenwriter Jared Bush, who has also worked on Disney features like Encanto and Zootopia.

What is the plot of Moana?

Described by Disney on their streaming platform as “a fun-filled, action-packed voyage”, Moana follows the young Pacific Island titular character as she sets out to right demigod Maui’s wrongs after he lets loose a curse, and discovers a lot about who she is along the way.

We can’t wait to have “How Far I’ll Go” in our heads all over again.

