Disney Has Found Its Live-Action Moana

In addition to an animated sequel, Disney is developing a live-action version of Moana—and the studio has finally announced the young actor taking over for Auli’i Cravalho.

Disney has officially cast Catherine Laga’aia as Moana in the new live-action film, which is being directed by Thomas Kail, best known for both the Broadway and Disney+ versions of Hamilton. Laga’aia is a relative newcomer who previously appeared in the Prime Video series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, opposite Sigourney Weaver.

“I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites,” said Laga’aia, a 17-year-old actress from Sydney, Australia. “My grandfather comes from Fa’aala, Palauli, in Savai’i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

In addition to Laga’aia, Disney has cast New Zealander John Tui (Young Rock) as Moana’s dad, Chief Tui; Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams (Next Goal Wins) as Moana’s mom, Sina; and Rena Owen (The Orville) from Bay of Islands, New Zealand as Gramma Tala. Dwayne Johnson is reprising his role as Maui, a demigod and Moana’s powerful ally.

Disney’s live-action Moana is hitting theaters on July 10, 2026.

