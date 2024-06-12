Catherine Laga'aia opposite Moana in the animated film 'Moana'
(Alexei Hay / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Category:
Movies

Disney Has Found Its Live-Action Moana

Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 04:38 pm

In addition to an animated sequel, Disney is developing a live-action version of Moana—and the studio has finally announced the young actor taking over for Auli’i Cravalho.

Recommended Videos

Disney has officially cast Catherine Laga’aia as Moana in the new live-action film, which is being directed by Thomas Kail, best known for both the Broadway and Disney+ versions of Hamilton. Laga’aia is a relative newcomer who previously appeared in the Prime Video series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, opposite Sigourney Weaver.

“I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites,” said Laga’aia, a 17-year-old actress from Sydney, Australia. “My grandfather comes from Fa’aala, Palauli, in Savai’i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

In addition to Laga’aia, Disney has cast New Zealander John Tui (Young Rock) as Moana’s dad, Chief Tui; Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams (Next Goal Wins) as Moana’s mom, Sina; and Rena Owen (The Orville) from Bay of Islands, New Zealand as Gramma Tala. Dwayne Johnson is reprising his role as Maui, a demigod and Moana’s powerful ally.

Disney’s live-action Moana is hitting theaters on July 10, 2026.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘Inside Out 2’ Review: We All Need Joy in Our Lives
Joy and Anxiety standing next to each other
Joy and Anxiety standing next to each other
Joy and Anxiety standing next to each other
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Inside Out 2’ Review: We All Need Joy in Our Lives
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Glen Powell’s Best Rom-Com Is ANOTHER Netflix Movie Where He Plays a Lovable Dork
Glen Powell as Charlie in Set It Up is wearing a suit and is on the phone
Glen Powell as Charlie in Set It Up is wearing a suit and is on the phone
Glen Powell as Charlie in Set It Up is wearing a suit and is on the phone
Category: Movies
Movies
Glen Powell’s Best Rom-Com Is ANOTHER Netflix Movie Where He Plays a Lovable Dork
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘Paddington 3’ Is Finally Happening
Paddington looking at a pop-up book of London in Paddington 2 (StudioCanal)
Paddington looking at a pop-up book of London in Paddington 2 (StudioCanal)
Paddington looking at a pop-up book of London in Paddington 2 (StudioCanal)
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Paddington 3’ Is Finally Happening
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 12, 2024
Read Article The Internet Is Rediscovering This Horny Sci-Fi Horror Movie on Max
Dren (Delphine Chaneac) and Clive (Adrien Brody) share an intimate moment in 'Splice'
Dren (Delphine Chaneac) and Clive (Adrien Brody) share an intimate moment in 'Splice'
Dren (Delphine Chaneac) and Clive (Adrien Brody) share an intimate moment in 'Splice'
Category: Movies
Movies
The Internet Is Rediscovering This Horny Sci-Fi Horror Movie on Max
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Netflix’s Absurd Hit Shark Thriller Already Set Up a Sequel
A shark fin moving through water.
A shark fin moving through water.
A shark fin moving through water.
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix’s Absurd Hit Shark Thriller Already Set Up a Sequel
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Inside Out 2’ Review: We All Need Joy in Our Lives
Joy and Anxiety standing next to each other
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Inside Out 2’ Review: We All Need Joy in Our Lives
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Glen Powell’s Best Rom-Com Is ANOTHER Netflix Movie Where He Plays a Lovable Dork
Glen Powell as Charlie in Set It Up is wearing a suit and is on the phone
Category: Movies
Movies
Glen Powell’s Best Rom-Com Is ANOTHER Netflix Movie Where He Plays a Lovable Dork
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘Paddington 3’ Is Finally Happening
Paddington looking at a pop-up book of London in Paddington 2 (StudioCanal)
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Paddington 3’ Is Finally Happening
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 12, 2024
Read Article The Internet Is Rediscovering This Horny Sci-Fi Horror Movie on Max
Dren (Delphine Chaneac) and Clive (Adrien Brody) share an intimate moment in 'Splice'
Category: Movies
Movies
The Internet Is Rediscovering This Horny Sci-Fi Horror Movie on Max
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Netflix’s Absurd Hit Shark Thriller Already Set Up a Sequel
A shark fin moving through water.
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix’s Absurd Hit Shark Thriller Already Set Up a Sequel
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 11, 2024
Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.