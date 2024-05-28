Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) holds an oar in a still for Disney's 'Moana 2'
Disney Drops New Poster for ‘Moana 2’ & Release Date, Trailer Coming Soon

A new poster of highly anticipated Disney animated film Moana 2 is out, with the trailer set to release tomorrow.

Since Moana‘s release in 2016 and the commencement of production on the sequel in 2020, fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the release date for the film. Moana 2 will release on November 27, 2024, in theaters across the U.S.

The second installment in the Moana franchise is written and directed by David G. Derrick Jr.(the story artist on the first film), while Walt Disney Animation Studios is attached as the producer. Osnat Shurer returns as a producer for the sequel, with distribution being taken care of by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

As for the cast, the only confirmation till now is that both Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Carvalho will reprise their roles as Maui and Moana, respectively, with Alan Tudyk also set to return as Moana’s pet rooster, Heihei. It remains to be seen which new characters will be introduced.

Moana had a phenomenal score that was universally praised, and the production team has retained the pair of Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa’i for the sequel. Lin Manuel-Miranda has been replaced as the songwriter, with Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear stepping into his shoes. Moana 2′s animation was handled at Walt Disney Animation Studios in Vancouver, while pre-production work took place at the Burbank studio.

While the movie’s plot has mainly been kept under wraps so far, Disney has given a few hints about what the film could entail. According to those clues, Moana will receive a call from her wayfinding ancestors, prompting her to travel into the far seas of Oceania while navigating dangerous adventures. The first movie’s strength was in combining the adventure segments with heartfelt moments, providing the right balance for all age groups, and a similar method could prove fruitful for Moana 2, as well.

A sneak peek at Moana 2 will be shown at the Annecy Film Festival, which will be held on June 14, 2024.

