comScore

Exclusive: A love letter from Lynda Carter to fandom for Wonder Woman Day!

Things We Saw Today: Twitter Would Like to Know What’s Happening With Mitch McConnell’s Hands

By Rachel LeishmanOct 21st, 2020, 5:32 pm

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a press conference

If you logged on Twitter this afternoon, you probably saw a picture of Mitch McConnell’s hands that looked … well … troubling.

This could be the result of several medical conditions. It could be a lot of things, some serious and some just facts of life. As might be imagined, social media reacted to the surprising pictures. Twitter in particular took to speculating about what was going on with the Senate Majority Leader, after pictures of his hands appeared at first glance as if they were covered in dirt and ash, but were likely hemorrhaged blood cells or bruising. McConnell’s hands also sported bandaids.

Annie Shields, who works for The Nation, first shared the images that her coworker Lizzy Ratner found on Associated Press.

The internet diagnosed a wide range of potential ailments, from someone who blew a vein trying to take blood, to someone on blood thinners or anti-coagulants, and beyond. Whatever’s happening here, it would appear that McConnell is possibly unwell and perhaps his primary focus shouldn’t be on rushing a Supreme Court Justice through her confirmation by Monday.

Because of the ire that McConnell has earned through his policies—or lack thereof, his refusal to address countless bills stalled in the Senate—and his lack of any cohesive action on helping millions of Americans with pandemic relief, much of the reaction on social media was none too sympathetic.

With McConnell pushing so aggressively to have a Supreme Court Justice approved before the election in 13 days, and COVID-19 infections still a stark reality in the halls of the Republican party, we don’t think it’s amiss to question if something serious could be impacting the Senate Majority Leader’s health.

(image: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Anything we missed out there? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!