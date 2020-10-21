Things We Saw Today: Twitter Would Like to Know What’s Happening With Mitch McConnell’s Hands

If you logged on Twitter this afternoon, you probably saw a picture of Mitch McConnell’s hands that looked … well … troubling.

This could be the result of several medical conditions. It could be a lot of things, some serious and some just facts of life. As might be imagined, social media reacted to the surprising pictures. Twitter in particular took to speculating about what was going on with the Senate Majority Leader, after pictures of his hands appeared at first glance as if they were covered in dirt and ash, but were likely hemorrhaged blood cells or bruising. McConnell’s hands also sported bandaids.

Annie Shields, who works for The Nation, first shared the images that her coworker Lizzy Ratner found on Associated Press.

Uhhhhh look at this picture of Mitch McConnell’s hands that @lizzyratner found on AP pic.twitter.com/Y4LJL7mAdh — Annie Shields (@anastasiakeeley) October 21, 2020

The internet diagnosed a wide range of potential ailments, from someone who blew a vein trying to take blood, to someone on blood thinners or anti-coagulants, and beyond. Whatever’s happening here, it would appear that McConnell is possibly unwell and perhaps his primary focus shouldn’t be on rushing a Supreme Court Justice through her confirmation by Monday.

Because of the ire that McConnell has earned through his policies—or lack thereof, his refusal to address countless bills stalled in the Senate—and his lack of any cohesive action on helping millions of Americans with pandemic relief, much of the reaction on social media was none too sympathetic.

Mitch McConnell: “They can have another stimulus when they pry it from my cold dead hands!” Mitch McConnell’s hands: pic.twitter.com/cZ0ezvWFyN — Backdoor Company (@DoorHinge9) October 21, 2020

Hey…uh…is Mitch McConnell dying? Wtf is up with his hands? pic.twitter.com/qqEt6OrTzx — Patrick Fenelon 🌹 (@Patrick_Fenelon) October 21, 2020

Mitch McConnell’s hands. I’m more than a horror aficionado, I’m an expert. He is undead. I am filing my exclusive report with NYP as I type. pic.twitter.com/BlfAEvRZoc — Wʏɴᴛᴇʀ Mɪᴛᴄʜᴇʟʟ (Rᴏʜʀʙᴀᴜɢʜ) (@wyntermitchell) October 21, 2020

Did he just get back from burying someone? — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 21, 2020

Can a doctor tell me what’s going on with Mitch McConnell’s hands in this photo from yesterday? Note the bandaids. (photo is real. direct link https://t.co/W6tFGCrYaJ) pic.twitter.com/UYCtL8CFF4 — house of snarks (@houseofsnarks) October 21, 2020

With McConnell pushing so aggressively to have a Supreme Court Justice approved before the election in 13 days, and COVID-19 infections still a stark reality in the halls of the Republican party, we don’t think it’s amiss to question if something serious could be impacting the Senate Majority Leader’s health.

(image: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

NASA is hyping some announcement about the Moon on Monday and like … is the Moon OKAY??? (via The Independent)

.@DollyParton sings “Bury Me Beneath The Willow” and I think somebody is cutting onions. 😭 #LSSC pic.twitter.com/zoUmBN77vZ — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 21, 2020

Ziwe is set to star and produce her own show for Showtime. (via Variety)

Joe Biden is a profoundly good man He’s what our ailing country needs. This is old footage of him speaking with Parkland families Share. My heart is in pieces 🥺#BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/m29eewh6JK — Lindy Li (@lindyli) October 21, 2020

Anything we missed out there? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com