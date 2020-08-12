Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles, and Jared Padalecki Talked to Cory Booker and MJ Hegar About Why We All Should Vote!

The Winchesters and their angel want you to vote! That’s the big take away from the truly delightful conversation between Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Senator Cory Booker, along with Texas Senate candidate MJ Hegar. Also, we further confirmed that Cory Booker is as big a nerd as we are!

It was great to see these lovely faces of Sam, Dean, and Castiel back, even just on my laptop screen, and even more exciting to see them all talking about how important it was to get out and vote. I loved hearing Padalecki emphasize how important voting in local elections it was, along with the support Ackles and Padalecki were showing for the Democratic candidate in their home state of Texas.

It was also wonderful to see the stars of such a popular show get to have some facetime with a truly big fan–that would be Sen. Cory Booker, who completely geeked out to get to chat with the cast. The moment Booker told Collins, “Screw you, man, I don’t have a chance to talk to you guys that much, you want to talk about what I talk about every day! I got questions!” Same, Cory. Same.

Honestly seeing how excited Booker was to chat with Sam and Dean was a shot of fannish joy that I deeply needed in these dark and trying times. And he did a good job getting some info from Ackles, who shared that the last two episodes to air feel like a season finale followed by a series finale … which sounds a bit ominous and exciting.

Ackles also shred that his Austin Brewery, the family business beer company, was doing okay since they were able to sell their product, and they have not reopened their taproom even though they legally could. And that was all before they were joined by the most important guest: Jared Padalecki’s adorable dog who’s keeping him company while he’s in mandatory 14-day quarantine in Vancouver before shooting starts. That’s on top of a month completely separated from their families, all to make art that matters to people. And Cory Booker finished the call commending that art.

“Art is vital, art is essential,” Booker said. “The art that we create has changed the world. And your show, as much as you want to joke, the values of loyalty in your show, the values of courage, and self-sacrifice; your show has a moral center to it and wrestles with great moral ideas. It is a gift to all of us who are fans, not just to entertain us but to inspire us.”

I couldn’t have said it better, Senator.

Make sure to watch the full discussion and when you’re done, check your voter registration. It’s what the Winchesters would do.

