‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Includes Colin and Penelope’s Steamiest Love Scene

Bridgerton, of course, is well-known for including tantalizing, scandalizing, utterly romantic sex scenes. Though these scenes are undeniably part of the genre and thus expected in a show like this, season 3 really upped the ante.

**Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 3**

After all, it wasn’t just Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) that got down to business during this long-awaited season. Second son Benedict (Luke Thompson) learned a lot about himself, too, during a threesome montage that seemed to go on forever (and ever, and ever, and ever).

Penelope and Colin were rightfully the focus, though, and there were two scenes from Julia Quinn’s fourth Bridgerton novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, that viewers were eager to see depicted on screen.

The first of these scenes was the now legendary carriage ride, in which Penelope and Colin revealed their true feelings for the first time and showed each other just how much they actually wanted and needed each other, too. The show produced an undeniably well-executed adaptation of the book scene, though none could have possibly predicted that an orchestral version of a Pitbull song would be the music that tied it all together. Crucially, this scene happened at the end of season 3, episode 4, “Old Friends,” just before we were all forced to wait another month to finally watch the second half of the new season.

The second of Penelope and Colin’s long-awaited physical scenes is the so-called “mirror scene” from the book, in which Colin describes, in front of a mirror in intimate detail, just how attracted he is to Penelope and why. In the show, the mirror scene directly leads into the couple’s first time together, and it happens not long after the carriage ride. In fact, it begins a mere 15 minutes into Bridgerton season 3, episode 5, “Tick Tock.” Clearly, Penelope and Colin had a hard time keeping their hands off each other—at least before Lady Whistledown’s true identity came to light, and even then, Colin had a hard time restraining himself—and who can blame them?

