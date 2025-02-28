Millie Bobby Brown slams critics over unwelcomed comments about her appearance

Since her role as Eleven in Stranger Things kicked off Millie Bobby Brown’s career, the young actor has faced people sexualizing her and commenting on her looks at a young age. The actor finally has had enough.

Recommended Videos

During a recently premiere for her new film The Electric State, many began commenting on Brown’s looks. For years, people thought she looked and dressed older than she is. The actress is currently 21 years old. Gone are the days when people…didn’t comment on a woman’s look and her age, I guess!

British Vogue posted a headline in support of Brown, writing “No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks.” In response, Brown posted the article and wrote “Thank you” in her Instagram stories. While it is a short response, Brown is right to post the article defending her because it is ridiculous how often people comment on her looks without pause.

Brown debuted a new bang look at blonder hair at the premiere. It was a cute hair cut and she didn’t have her bangs at the Madrid premiere. The bangs didn’t make her look “older” and the continued conversation about how she dresses and what she looks like is just exhausting. Brown is beautiful and can wear whatever she likes. It is her life.

Yes, being a celebrity often comes with people commenting on your fashion choices. That’s part of the territory. But the running commenting about Brown’s looks are not part of that. It is giving “mean” people. She looks like a young woman and that’s that.

Her new blonde look had people talking, wondering if she was gearing up to play Britney Spears in the new biopic that Jon M. Chu is directing and others compared her to icons like Pamela Anderson.

Let’s stop talking about women like this

It’s a tale as old as time. A young woman becomes famous and people feel like they can say whatever they want about them. It has been happening with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo on the Wicked press tour and more recently, Selena Gomez’s weight has been brought up. A woman’s looks seems to always be up for discussion when they’re in the public eye and why is that?

As someone very tuned into the unreasonable beauty standards put on women, I’ve always feared what people would say about my own body and looks if I was at this level. Seeing someone as beautiful and talented as Millie Bobby Brown have to go through this is baffling. What exactly do these people who write these things think they’re doing by criticizing a young woman and saying she looks “old”?

First, she doesn’t. But that’s beside the point. You shouldn’t feel this comfortable commenting on someone’s looks and body as freely as you all do. Second, I think Brown is doing just fine starring in major films and celebrating her new marriage.

So now that she posted about it, let’s all drop the “age” discussion when it comes to her, okay?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy