Milana Vayntrub Reminisces About Lost Squirrel Girl Opportunity: “I Still Think About Her”

Milana Vayntrub, 36, reminisced on TikTok about the lost opportunity to play live-action Doreen Green, a.k.a. Squirrel Girl, in Marvel’s New Warriors. So we can all reminisce about what could have been with her, the actress shared never-before-seen pictures of herself as Doreen. The best thing about these looks is that they all appear to be comic book-accurate!

On August 11, Vayntrub posted a TikTok video of never-before-seen images of herself dressed as Doreen Green, captioned, “Yeah. I still think about her.”

Watch the video for yourself below:

R.I.P. Marvel’s New Warriors series

In 2016, Squirrel Girl (and one of her trusty squirrely sidekicks Tippy Toe) almost became even bigger international sensations when Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios started to develop what was supposed to be Marvel’s first live-action comedy series, Marvel’s New Warriors, based on the eponymous team introduced in the comic The Mighty Thor #411, written by Tom Defalco, with art by Ron Lim, Mike Decarlo, and Nel Yomtov, and lettering by Michael Heisler.

Freeform announced it had picked up the show in 2017 with a direct-to-series order for Marvel’s New Warriors. The series was set to be ten episodes long, starring a version of the eponymous team with a dash of Great Lakes Avengers.

At first, the development of the new series moved quickly. In July 2017, it was announced that Vayntrub had been cast as Squirrel Girl, with Derek Theler cast as Craig Hollis, a.k.a. Mister Immortal. Alongside the two leads, the ensemble cast would include Jeremy Tardy as Night Thrasher, Calum Worthy as Speedball, Matthew Moy as Microbe, and Kate Comer as Debrii. In addition, Keith David was cast as Ernest Vigman, a character that would have been the show’s M.O.D.O.K., according to the New Warriors showrunner.

In the summer of 2017, the Marvel’s New Warriors cast even filmed a pilot episode. But, unfortunately for Squirrel Girl fans, the show was canceled before the pilot episode aired. Some reported Freeform passed on the show because it couldn’t find an available time slot in its 2018 schedule. In contrast, other reports said that the pilot tested so well that Marvel wanted to find the show a new home with bigger potential audiences. Either way, after Freeform passed on the series, the efforts to sell the show to another Disney-owned network failed, and the project was scrapped.

Despite the show’s cancellation, Vayntrub still had several opportunities to play Squirrel Girl, just not in live action. She voiced the superhero in the various animated Marvel Rising specials. Also, she reprised the role for a six-episode scripted podcast from Marvel and Sirius XM, Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show.

Check out these comic-accurate Squirrel Girl costumes

One image of Vayntrub as Doreen depicts her wearing denim overalls and a red-and-blue striped tee. The outfit description reads “first day at the house” and places the series location in Cleveland, Ohio.

In another image, Vayntrub is depicted donning a bright red romper, black tights, and black boots, an outfit Doreen would wear “to clean the park with her friends.”

Also included is an outfit reminiscent of Squirrel Girl’s looks from Marvel Comics, featuring a brown cargo jacket, white striped shirt, khaki shorts, a utility belt (with a note that it would be painted yellow for the finale version), and squirrel ears.

Chek out Vayntrub’s TikTok for even more Erica Henderson-inspired Doreen outfits!

(Featured Image: Marvel Comics, Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

