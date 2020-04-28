comScore

Mike Pence Refused to Wear a Face Mask at the Mayo Clinic and Yeah, EVERYONE Noticed

By Vivian KaneApr 28th, 2020, 5:43 pm

Mike Pence holds up a swab at the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House

Earlier today, Mike Pence visited the famed Mayo Clinic medical center and he stood out, probably more than he meant to.

Pence has been declining to wear a face covering in recent photo ops and this was no exception, despite the fact that everyone around him was wearing masks because it’s literally the Mayo Clinic’s policy. Their website reads, “Part of our protocol for ensuring your safety is to require all patients, visitors and staff to wear a face covering or mask while at Mayo Clinic to guard against transmission of COVID-19.”

And yet here was Pence today:

So it seems he didn’t get the memo about face masks. Except oh wait, he did! The Mayo Clinic tweeted and then VERY QUICKLY DELETED a message saying he knew exactly what he was doing.

If they were hoping no one would notice … sorry, no.

People are understandably angry about Pence’s disregard for medical protocol and human safety.

It’s not clear why Pence refuses to wear a mask. When Donald Trump announced the administration’s official face mask recommendation, Trump still said he probably wouldn’t wear one, citing some nonsense about how it would look strange to wear a face covering in the Oval Office. So it could be that he pressured Pence to follow his lead.

Although if Trump and Pence think that a face covering isn’t a look worthy of leadership, they are extremely mistaken. They just haven’t been doing it right.

Safety and leadership and fashion, it’s possible.

(image: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.