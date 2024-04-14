The Wait Is Over. We Know When ‘Mickey 17’ Is Coming Out

Fans of Robert Pattinson have been itching for any news about the actor’s new film, Mickey 17. Luckily, CinemaCon has us covered. The Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite) movie brings Robert Pattinson, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and more into this live, die, repeat story. And now, we finally know when it’s coming out!

We were supposed to be living in the world of Mickey 17 already. The Warner Bros. movie was originally slated for a March 29th, 2024 release. But seeing as that date has come and gone, the film was delayed.

Now, we know that 2025 will kick off with a brand new Bong Joon-Ho movie! The new release date is set for January 31st, 2025. At CinemaCon, Bong Joon-Ho said the film is about “a simple man who ultimately ends up saving the world.” The film is based on the book Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton, which follows a man named Mickey (Robert Pattinson), a space colonist who is brought back through human printing. Every time he dies, he is cloned/re-printed with his memories intact.

Do I want to see multiple versions of Robert Pattinson running around? Absolutely. And he’s going to be joined by Mark Ruffalo?!? That is a perfect mash-up of chaotic energy I want to see! So, while it is disappointing that we’re not getting Mickey 17 this year, we at least have an official release date for the movie! Those who went to CinemaCon got to see a trailer for the film and reported that it featured a Frank Sinatra song. NOW, I’m fully invested.

So get ready, rewatch some classic Bong Joon-Ho movies, and prepare to watch Mickey 17 when it is released in theaters on January 31st, 2025.

