Michelle Yeoh Cast as Sword-Wielding Elf in The Witcher: Blood Origin!

Michelle Yeoh, known for Star Trek: Discovery and Crazy Rich Asians, is going to star in The Witcher: Blood Origin as a sword-wielding elf, and I am so here for it. Personally, I’m here for anything with this talented actress. Be it Kung Fu Panda 2 or Gunpowder Milkshake—the latter which hasn’t come out yet but has Yeoh in a suit so I don’t need to know more because I am watching—Yeoh is a talented actress who deserves all the roles and then some.

Back to The Witcher: Blood Origin. Yeoh is set to play Scían, according to TVLine. This elf is the last member of a nomadic tribe, and the official character description is as follows: “No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.”

The series is set to be a six-part limited event set 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher. It recounts the world that led up to the creation of the first Witcher and the changes that came with their introduction. According to Deadline, we’re also going to see what led to the “conjunction of the spheres,” a moment in time where the worlds of monsters, men, and elves came together as one.

Yeoh joins The Witcher: Blood Origin after the departure of Jodie Turner-Smith, who left the series due to a scheduling conflict that we’re still sad about. Turner-Smith fighting monsters, men, and elves sounds like my idea of a good time, and I’m absolutely down for Michelle Yeoh to once again show us how much of a talented actress and badass she is in whatever role she takes on next.

Declan de Barra, the writer of The Witcher, will act as showrunner for The Witcher: Blood Origin. And The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt will be the prequels executive producer. Andrezej Sapkowski, author of The Witcher book series will serve as a creative consultant. And Jason Brown Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films are all executive producers.

(image: Michael Gibson/CBS)

