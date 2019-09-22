comScore
Michelle Williams Used Her Emmys’ Speech for Good

sam rockwell and michelle williams in fosse/verdon

Michelle Williams brilliantly brought Gwen Verdon to life in FX’s Fosse/Verdon. When it comes to Gwen, she was a woman who stood up for her art and what she believed in and Michelle Williams wanted to honor the woman to the best of her abilities, and that meant telling those in charge of what she needed.

Luckily for us all, Williams won Outstanding Lead Actress for her work on Fosse/Verdon and what she decided to do with her speech was to lift up those who were paid less than (specifically pointing out that women of color are paid less than white women) and expressed a need for creatives to listen to women.

From there, everyone began to share their praise for Michelle Williams and her brilliant speech!

So often, women are supposed to do amazing things on screen without the same tools as men, without the same freedom. And with Michelle Williams’ speech, hopefully we can see a shift in letting women speak up about what they need to do their jobs and do their jobs well.

Congratulations to Michelle Williams and thank you for using your platform to share the truth in the wage gap, especially pointing out that it is far greater for women of color, and you pointing out that women should be able to have the tools needed for their work is like music to my ears.

(image: FX)

