Michelle Ang Loves the Journey Omega Goes on in ‘The Bad Batch’

Star Wars: The Bad Batch fans were excited about a lot in the lead up to season 3—well, devastated and excited. With season 2 ending with the death of Tech and the reveal that Omega (Michelle Ang) had a sister named Emerie Karr (Keisha Castle-Hughes), there was a lot to unpack!

So in preparation for the third season, we spoke with Ang (who has voiced Omega since season 1) about what she was most excited for in Omega’s storyline and for fans to see this season. When asked about Emerie, she said that it was “super, super exciting,” but she also knew that fans were still upset because of Tech’s death.

“The audience was devastated at the same time because of Tech,” she said. “So there’s a lot of emotion at stake and I would say that people will recognize straight away that season three starts off not as an action packed, but packed business as usual type episode, but a more contemplative episode probably in regards to how big the season two cliffhangers were. And in terms of how Omega feels about Emerie, this is a sister, she did not know of her existence and is eager to sort of feel the connection that she does with all the other clones. But it becomes quickly apparent that Emerie is a very, very different type of person and there is an emotional distance and coldness that Omega can’t really bridge. So despite there being a genetic connection, there really is not much else available to her, at least in the beginning. But, Omega being Omega doesn’t give up hope on Emerie. And the relationships sort of will evolve as we continue through season three.”

The Bad Batch season 3 is airing on Disney+ now!

