After winning outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie, Michaela Coel dedicated her award from crafting I May Destroy You to the survivors of sexual assault.

In her speech, Coel stated, “Write the tales that scare you, that make you feel uncertain that isn’t comfortable. I dare you.”

“In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible, for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success. Do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us, for a while and see what comes to you in the silence.”

“I dedicate this award to every single survivor of sexual assault.” Michaela Coel #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/9VJzkWcFvy — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 20, 2021

The main character Arabella (played by Coel), is a writer seeking to rebuild her life after being sexually assaulted. This drama did not just reach people because of Coel’s talent but also because she poured part of herself into the project. While working on her E4/Netflix hit Chewing Gum, Coel said that she experienced a similar story as what plays out in I May Destroy You.

The survivor who coined the phrase #MeToo, Tarana Burke, expressed support of Coel and her work.

It’s hard to put into words what @MichaelaCoela and I May Destroy You did for my spirit. Narrative work is movement work and she has absolutely helped to shift the narrative. What a blessing. 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/GR6gzJUEEk — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) September 20, 2021

And honestly, so did everyone else.

MICHAELA!!!!!!!!!! — Nicole Nichelle (@alamanecer) September 20, 2021

(Huge benefit of watching awards shows in Australia: no bleeping.) — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) September 20, 2021

michaela coel is a fucking emmy winner DO YALL HEAR ME GOOD?? pic.twitter.com/0I75pqubM1 — nokia ⚠︎︎ (@shygelic) September 20, 2021

(Huge benefit of watching awards shows in Australia: no bleeping.) — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) September 20, 2021

Not only did Coel star and write I May Destroy You, but she executive also produced and co-directed the BBC1/HBO drama.

Not black women having two “firsts” at the Emmy’s in two thousand twenty one… It’s… frustrating what sort of world we live in, but nonetheless, grateful to see incredible minds like that of THEE Debbie Allen and Michaela Coel get the recognition they deserve! 🤎🤎🤎 pic.twitter.com/faR9Uv2pdI — ☁️ (@softblackgirls) September 20, 2021

This win was one of the few feel-good moments of the night. Despite the better representation of people of color in terms of nominations and presenters, it was very much lacking when it came to the actual awards. Debbie Allen became the first Black woman to win the Governer’s Award, RuPaul’s win in outstanding competition program made him the most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history, and Hamilton won for an outstanding pre-recorded variety special. Everything else was a sea of cis-white people, including all individual acting awards. We really only saw people of color winning consistently when they were in a group of writers or on SNL (both of which are overwhelmingly white.)

The fact that the #Emmys2021 has so many Black and brown people hosting, and so few winning, is another example of performative “commitments” to representation. It’s not just about who gets a trophy—awards like the #Emmys determine who gets their projects funded and more. — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) September 20, 2021

When one of the members of the Emmy’s team spoke about the diversity of storytelling, you could see the sweat dripping as he made sure to list all of the groups (race/ethnicity, LGBTQ+, etc.) that would present awards, host, be in skits and/or be nominated all while knowing they sure as hell would not win much.

this “diversity” speech being delivered by a white man while the whole room is laughing may be the worst Emmys moment I have ever seen — Katie Minard (@KatieMinard) September 20, 2021

Despite all the odds in subject matter and in who academies tend to award, Coel won out and made history doing it.

via GIPHY

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]