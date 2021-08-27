Michael Shannon is an interesting creature and one that I am forever fascinated by, and that does extend outside of his very well-known acting career and into his life as a touring musician. Heading to Late Night With Seth Meyers, Shannon talked about his recent show in Chicago and also told us all about the “Armadillo Song” that he wrote as a teenager.

“It just goes to show you how little grasp of reality any of us really have,” Shannon said in regards to armadillos having hair and living on a lush island (like his song implies) instead of in the desert with no hair, and it is such a Michael Shannon little nugget of a quote that I’m obsessed with it. It’s up there with the time he said in a Q&A that sometimes he likes to pretend to be a vampire in his trailer, or that we only have four emotions.

The song itself is honestly pretty good. It’s all about an armadillo going out on his own and trying to find himself away from his parents, which means he has to miss the life he left behind, and it’s one that Shannon wrote as a 15-year-old kid with his band, Jehovah’s Suspects.

Honestly, I want to go to one of these shows, mainly because I’m endlessly fascinated by Michael Shannon and his way of thinking. But also because listening to Shannon and his band play through an album of their choice seems like a fun experience for any audience member. I just hope that he’ll play the “Armadillo Song” at all his future concerts.

