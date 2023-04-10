Michael J. Fox Reflects on His Past And Future With Parkinson’s In ‘Still’ Trailer

Few actors are as legendary as Michael J. Fox—and ever since he went public with his diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease in 1998, he’s been known as not only a beloved film and TV star, but an advocate for the research needed to find a cure.

Now, Davis Guggenheim is helming a documentary about Fox’s life and work, called Still. The trailer, which was released last week, showcases the documentary’s focus on Fox’s acting career, diagnosis, and life with his family.

The trailer begins with highlights Fox’s early career successes, including his Golden Globe wins and runaway popularity with fans. After Fox reveals the very first Parkinson’s symptom he noticed—a twitch in his pinkie finger—the trailer explores the ways that he has grappled with the condition over the years.

For me personally, Fox’s work was a part of my childhood. I followed him in Family Ties and Teen Wolf, but my favorite of all his roles was Marty McFly in Back to the Future. Here’s a bit of interesting trivia: another actor, Eric Stoltz, was originally cast as Marty. Robert Zemeckis felt that only Fox could convey the humor in Marty’s character, though, and didn’t give up trying to cast him until he managed to work around Fox’s filming schedule for Family Ties.

Here’s the trailer’s official synopsis for Still:

The film, which incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements, recounts Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film feels like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.

Still premieres May 12 on Apple TV+.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

