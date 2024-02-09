We’ve Become Even More Desperate for ‘Fantastic Four’ Cast Announcements After Michael Chiklis Debunks Rumor

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are, it’s fair to say, starting to get desperate about when the cast for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie might be announced.

It’s not even just that particular movie that’s in question! Recently a photograph was circulated that seemed to show Michael Chiklis, who played Ben Grimm/The Thing in the original 2005-2007 Fantastic Four films, on the set of the upcoming Deadpool 3.

So are the Fantastic Four going to be in Deadpool 3?

The exact details of Deadpool 3’s plot are currently shrouded in secrecy. All we know for sure in terms of returning characters is that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will star alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, star of the X-Men franchise; Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra from the original Daredevil and Elektra movies; and that people resembling Toad and Sabretooth from the original X-Men films have been spotted on set. So it seems clear this is going to be a multiverse adventure, but how far is it gonna go?

Well, not as far as to bring Michael Chiklis back as The Thing. The actor posted the fake image of him on set (it wasn’t a bad Photoshop, to be fair) and thoroughly debunked it.

Chiklis wrote on Instagram, “FYI folks… This is a FAKE. Sorry to disappoint. So many people have asked about it, I feel it’s necessary to clear this up. I do know who they’re casting though.” He does?! He went on: “Not my place to tell but I will say this. I’m a fan of his work and I wish him luck and success with it.”

Who could he be referring to? So far there are a couple of names linked with the role: Daveed Diggs of Hamilton and Ebon Moss-Bachrach of The Bear. Moss-Bachrach said last month “I can’t confirm, and I can’t deny,” about the rumors.

Is Pedro Pascal playing Reed Richards?

That’s not the only bit of Fantastic Four casting-related news that’s dropped this week. Remember how back in November 2023, news hit that Pedro Pascal was the frontrunner for the role of Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic? It was never officially confirmed, but now it might have been.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation might have accidentally let the cat out of the bag. Two days ago, according to Game Rant, the union group’s bio page for Pedro Pascal was updated to read, “Pascal recently wrapped production on Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated GLADIATOR 2 and will soon begin production on Marvel Studios’ FANTASTIC FOUR.”

The words were taken down as quickly as they appeared but it was enough to get people excited. Then a fresh wave of excitement came when an Instagram account purporting to be Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman retweeted a piece of fanart featuring Pedro Pascal as Reed … but it seems likely that the account was a fake and the real Shakman doesn’t have social media. The whole account has been deleted now.

Gradually, we’re getting closer and closer to the full cast reveal for Fantastic Four. But considering the film’s release date is set for May 2, 2025, it would be nice if we found out soon so all this speculation can stop!

