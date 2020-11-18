Michael B. Jordan Is People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and Yeah, Obvs. We All Agree.

Michael B. Jordan has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and before we all say “Yes, of course, that’s just facts,” let’s take a look at his Instagram post about the title and how absolutely adorable he is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)

The announcement happened late last night, and fans erupted online because, look, Michael B. Jordan has been high up on everyone’s list for quite some time. He’s an incredibly talented actor who is a bit of a nerd, and seems just like a genuinely fun human to be around. He also posts pictures like this on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)

For People Magazine, the new title holder is one of our favorites not because he’s extremely attractive (he is though) but because he’s one of those actors who clearly loves his mother so much, and it’s honestly wonderful to see. He brought up the love he has for his parents in his interview with People.

“My mom and dad sacrificed so much to provide for my sister, brother and me. I’m just grateful. Honestly it’s like they all have had such an impact on me and who I am and how I approach each day. Without that, a lot of things about me just wouldn’t be the same. So it all comes back to that foundation. I’m really thankful for that.”

It also helps that I just learned that Michael B. Jordan’s father is named Michael A. Jordan and I SCREAMED.

Twitter shared their love for the announcement and Michael B. Jordan. (AGAIN, none of us are surprised. Like, he’s BEEN the Sexiest Man Alive to us for YEARS.)

Good morning to Michael B Jordan and Michael B Jordan only — Betches (@betchesluvthis) November 18, 2020

There were some rumors about a Hitch remake floating around a few years ago and if there’s any weight behind them then my vote is for Michael B. Jordan as Hitch. pic.twitter.com/RR9lVvUkZx — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) November 18, 2020

For those who are always saying that we need more bipartisanship (noting that I agree). . .I found a bipartisan issue: Michael B. Jordan’s sexiness. pic.twitter.com/b1Ns1cjb8e — Mike Moroski (@mike_moroski) November 18, 2020

People went from Blake Shelton to John Legend and now to Michael B. Jordan. pic.twitter.com/nTAerJe1Xf — Breddie Brooks. (@breonna_kiara) November 18, 2020

michael b jordan, that’s it pic.twitter.com/IAwMsidg4o — da vinci (@danoravinci) November 11, 2020

Michael B. Jordan has been voted as the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/cYEBCrRFiU — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) November 18, 2020

Michael B Jordan fine asf and nobody can convince me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/1lHfYTGube — Cancelled♡ (@Thatsovirgo) November 18, 2020

Michael B. Jordan is People’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive… a few (very many) points were made. pic.twitter.com/wgD140jlyL — DRYX (@its_dryx) November 18, 2020

People’s Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan’s sexiest quality you ask? How much he loves his mom. pic.twitter.com/ZVLvY9iTTv — E! News (@enews) November 18, 2020

Michael b Jordan is the sexiest man alive? Tell me something I don’t know. pic.twitter.com/US1RtZ1CUc — A 🇲🇽 (@AleniHernandez) November 18, 2020

I’m People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive! Michael B Jordan (???) is on the cover but he rigged the press run. I WIN! Thank you! — farhad manjoo (@fmanjoo) November 18, 2020

Michael B. Jordan, you’ve always been the Sexiest Man Alive in our hearts, but now it’s just official.

(image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com