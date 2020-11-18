comScore

Michael B. Jordan Is People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and Yeah, Obvs. We All Agree.

By Rachel LeishmanNov 18th, 2020, 12:31 pm

Michael B. Jordan has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and before we all say “Yes, of course, that’s just facts,” let’s take a look at his Instagram post about the title and how absolutely adorable he is.

 

The announcement happened late last night, and fans erupted online because, look, Michael B. Jordan has been high up on everyone’s list for quite some time. He’s an incredibly talented actor who is a bit of a nerd, and seems just like a genuinely fun human to be around. He also posts pictures like this on Instagram.

 

For People Magazine, the new title holder is one of our favorites not because he’s extremely attractive (he is though) but because he’s one of those actors who clearly loves his mother so much, and it’s honestly wonderful to see. He brought up the love he has for his parents in his interview with People.

“My mom and dad sacrificed so much to provide for my sister, brother and me. I’m just grateful. Honestly it’s like they all have had such an impact on me and who I am and how I approach each day. Without that, a lot of things about me just wouldn’t be the same. So it all comes back to that foundation. I’m really thankful for that.”

It also helps that I just learned that Michael B. Jordan’s father is named Michael A. Jordan and I SCREAMED.

Twitter shared their love for the announcement and Michael B. Jordan. (AGAIN, none of us are surprised. Like, he’s BEEN the Sexiest Man Alive to us for YEARS.)

Michael B. Jordan, you’ve always been the Sexiest Man Alive in our hearts, but now it’s just official.

