Michael B. Jordan Is Producing the Static Shock Movie for DC!

Static has Killmonger as a producer.

Michael B. Jordan shared with The Hollywood Reporter that he and the production company Outlier Society will be part of bringing the series to life at the movies.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around Black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan told THR in a statement.

“Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step,” he continued.

Since it was announced during a DC FanDome panel that a Static movie was in production, this has been an exciting development that’s got the kid in me super excited. I loved Static Shock as a kid, and even upon rewatching, I found it held up exceptionally well.

As Phil LaMarr, who voiced Static, said at the event, Virgil was, for a lot of us, a character who represented Black youth.

“Virgil is what I always wanted as a comic book kid growing up: Black Spider-Man. A good story can make you live it, feel it, and when it does, it resonates on a whole other level,” he said. “It touched on archetypes as a comic fan that I loved, but also touched on my life as a Black man in the real world.”

Having Outlier, which Jordan runs, in the creative center of the Static feature means that a Black-owned production company and a Black nerd will be helping things come together. I’m hoping that Jordan is hearing the conversations about colorism and classism that have been highlighted on Black Twitter and they work to create a film that is inclusive of all the things about the Black American community that Static was created to represent.

This and the news about a potential Vixen movie are huge, because DC is making broad moves to be more inclusive in multiple ways, ahead of where Marvel was at this phase in the development of its cinematic universe

No shade, just saying.

After all, all of this is built upon the foundations of Blade and Black Panther proving that there is a deep hunger for this kind of content. Static Shock already broke the mold and was successful as a cartoon, Into the Spider-Verse showed that a “Black Spider-Man” can succeed. Now, Static is going to come through and give us another hero in that triforce.

Don’t mess it up, DC. You’ve been doing pretty well so far, so keep it going. I’m rooting for you.

Anyway, I know who I’m backing to play Static in the upcoming adaptation. Choose your fighter.

