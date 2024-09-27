‘He Ate Them’: Wife reveals the insane thing her husband did before she underwent surgery

As always, the Am I The Asshole Reddit page serves to infuriate us. For all the beautiful love stories that exist out there, we also have…THAT guy. And the most frustrating of them has now surfaced online.

A woman was having surgery and did far too much prep work to insure her family was fed and she had the necessary meals for her recovery. So tell me why her deadbeat husband ate HER FOOD despite requesting his wife, pre surgery, make him and their children specific meals? Does he have no ability to cook for himself? Is DoorDash broken on his phone for a real emergency?

So this woman, who did much too much prep work for her family, was then shocked to discover that her recovery meals were all gone from her freezers. Why? Her husband was too lazy to make his own lunches for work so he just took her meals she made for herself. But not before he blamed their son for it first.

“I asked him about it and he blamed it on our son first. Which I know is BS because the kid hates all of my special food with a passion lol. There’s no way he’d be sneaking my food. So I questioned my husband again. He admitted to it, said he’d been taking my meals to work as his lunch because he was ‘too tired to make his own lunch’ before work,” she said. She went on to clarify that he has, in the past, made his own lunch. “He has always made his own lunch up until now. He also said he was ‘bored’ with the lunches he makes and my food provided ‘variety.'”

Your wife should be your priority, not variety in your lunch

I don’t know, maybe it is because my father always took care of things around our house because my mother had the more important job but men like THIS guy? Throw them in the trash. Your wife had SURGERY and you cannot be bothered to cook for your kids? Or even better, all you had to do was make your own lunch.

If anything, you should have made sure your wife’s food was easy for her to get and a hassle free part of her day. Instead, you were too “tired” to do the bare minimum? Actually, this isn’t even the bare minimum. She put the bare on the floor for you to jump over and instead you kicked it and didn’t bother trying.

If you thought it was bad enough, it got worse. She went on to say that her son, who is 11, is helping her more than her husband is. “So when he admitted to taking my food, I just started crying. He hasn’t been much help after surgery, my son (11yo) has been doing all the lifting for me and helping me with chores and cooking. When I started crying, he got disgusted and told me I was overreacting and being a baby. He refuses to make me new meals, he refuses to help me make new meals, he says it’s been almost 2 weeks and I should be able to do stuff on my own.”

She then asked Reddit if she was overreacting. Girl, divorce is an option and I highly suggest you take it.

