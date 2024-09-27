Love is real and it is this guy happily letting his girlfriend take over his Spotify

Often I find myself yelling “CAN I JUST FALL IN LOVE?!” and this is one of those moments. A man shared a beautiful story about his girlfriend unknowingly taking over his Spotify account and if this is love, I want it.

On the “True Off My Chest” Reddit page, a man shared his morning routine and it really is the sweetest thing I’ve ever read. He shared that he starts his day earlier than his girlfriend. So by the time he gets to the office, she’s just then getting up. He puts music on to start his day and when it cuts off and switches the output device, he knows that she’s awake.

Now, I am a very music driven person. I’d beg my boyfriend to please use his own account but this man? This man is braver and sweet than I’ll ever be. He went on to say that he loved just seeing what she was listening to, how her day was panning out, and would happily just wait until the Spotify was his again.

“I always just leave my phone open to see what she’s listening to, and when she heads out around 7:30, I get my account back. I’m sure that she has no idea that she’s participating in this little routine, and I have no intentions of telling her. Sure, it’d be easy to swap it to her account, but I love to know that she’s awake and starting her day listening to her favorite songs.”

He could have easily solved this. Just switched the Spotify to hers without even saying anything to her. Instead, he just started his day by checking in with her and I love that.

Many wanted updates on the situation online, asking about the proposal. The final update given on the post was that the two were in fact engaged and it really does make me think that love is real and out there for us all.

True love does exist

More often than not, these stories end up with people getting angry. Some guy does something and we are mad on behalf of his partner or they’re just frustrating stories. To hear this incredibly cute story of a man who just loves knowing what his girlfriend is up to? That’s rare and incredibly special.

It warms the dark part of my heart that thinks that love is dead and nothing matters. This guy just wants to know what his girlfriend’s favorite song is and how her day is going without being overbearing about it. He gives her her space in the morning but is still connected to her. I think that is beautiful.

So many stories are out there that make us question why people are together. Things like this? When a man just genuinely loves a woman so completely he just wants to know what she’s up to? That’s unfortunately rare and I love reading stories like this. I hope they have a beautiful marriage together but also I need to know where my Spotify prince is.

