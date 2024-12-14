Men are being weird about Sydney Sweeney online again

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney cannot catch a break. Men online are constantly commenting on her body and it is disgusting. This time, the entire situation unfolding on social media is gross.

Sweeney was photographed “showing off” her body (as per the tabloids that shared the pictures) by simply existing by the pool in her home. Having paparazzi take pictures of her AT HOME, the situation somehow got worse. Men online began commenting on Sweeney’s body based on the images shared by rags like Daily Mail and the New York Post.

These men, who once commented on Sweeney’s body in other ways, were commenting on her in a bikini and all of it makes me want to tear my hair out. I’m not linking to the people in question, they do not need our attention, but it is important to talk about how weird it is how people talk about Sweeney. These men were calling Sweeney a “catfish” as well as saying that’s true for all women because she is just…wearing a bikini and not posing for cameras that shouldn’t be there in the first place?

Is this the kind of man who thinks guys with six packs ALWAYS look like that? Has this man seen another human being out in the world or just animations? The point here is that the pictures that should have NEVER been taken of Sweeney in the first place show a perfectly beautiful and skinny woman in a bathing suit.

These men online, however, have taken to negatively comment on it. One even said that it should be “illegal” and shared the images compared to one of Sydney Sweeney in full glam. It is almost as if men do not understand how beauty, glam, or appearances work! Especially when you WEREN’T asking to be photographed.

Stop talking about a woman’s body! We didn’t ask you

This is all just gross because there is no world where these pictures were necessary or needed to be shared on a website. But the male response to them is beyond disgusting. It shows an ever moving standard for women and how absolutely horrifying it is to exist publicly as a woman. We can’t even wear bathing suits in the privacy of our own homes without men making comments on our bodies.

Sweeney truly is a sex symbol for a reason. She is gorgeous. Those saying negative things about her body have clearly never seen a woman before in their lives. I honestly don’t know what men like this want. You have someone who is as beautiful and as skinny as Sweeney is and that’s not good enough for them? They think women should look better? Are mirrors broken for some of these guys who think they have the right to comment on how a woman looks because it really is wild what men think they project out into the world.

All this to say that men need to leave Sweeney alone. Her body is her own and there is no one who should have something to say about it OTHER than Sweeney. And while we’re at it, stop taking creepy pap pictures of celebrities! It’s 2024. Enough.

