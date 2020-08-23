comScore

Melania Trump Unveils the New White House Rose Garden and Everyone Hates It

How do you solve a problem like Melania?

By Chelsea SteinerAug 23rd, 2020, 12:53 pm

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: First Lady Melania Trump attends an event on the South Lawn of the White House on July 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting a "Salute to America" celebration that includes flyovers by military aircraft and a large fireworks display. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, First Lady Melania Trump announced plans to renovate the historic White House Rose Garden. While many first ladies throughout history have put their personal stamp on the grounds, few have chosen to do so during a global pandemic and economic collapse. Many considered Melania’s announcement to be wildly out of touch with the current climate, and began referring to her as “Melania Antoinette.”

Well, the renovations are now complete, and Melania showed off the new rose garden on social media:

Huh. Remind me, what did it look like before?

Goddamn it, Melania. So you removed all the colors, all the crabapple trees, and all the damn roses?! This garden looks like bouquet filler. The entire thing might as well be baby’s breath. But why did we expect anything else from the woman who brought us this Christmas decoration snuff film?

The rose garden is signature Melania: monochromatic, cold, and deeply unwelcoming. Most folks agreed, and #MelaniaRuinsEverything and #RoseGardenMassacre are now trending on Twitter. Let’s take a look at the hottest takes:

Realistically, we have MUCH bigger fish to fry with regards to the crimes the Trump family have committed. But still, this is yet another metaphor for how the Trumps have upended everything beautiful and good in this country. Just add it to the pile of things Joe and Kamala will have to fix in 2021.

(image: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.