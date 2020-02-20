Melania Trump Roasted for Promoting “Healthy Online Behavior” in Wake of Trump’s Twitter Addiction

First Lady/Resting Hostage Face pioneer Melania Trump is back in the news again, thanks to some signature tone deaf comments made at an awards celebration this week. Mrs. Trump was given Palm Beach Atlantic University’s “2020 Women of Distinction Award” in Palm Beach, Florida (sure, why not) where she made the following statement regarding online bullying: “We live in an age where too many people allow the number of retweets or likes to define their self-worth. I am convinced now more than ever that teaching healthy online behavior is crucial to securing a safer future for our children,” said the wife of the most notorious Twitter troll that ever trolled.

Melania’s absurdly hypocritical statement was quickly met with mockery online, because of course it was. How can you claim to be concerned about online bullying when you are married to a man whose brand IS bullying and belittling people?

Statement from @FLOTUS this morning, via White House pool report: “I am convinced now more than ever that teaching healthy online behavior is crucial to securing a safer future for our children.” https://t.co/1wAQeqX4XU — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) February 19, 2020

Melania Trump doesn’t deserve an award unless it’s for helping to provide cover for the biggest bully in the world. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 19, 2020

Melania Trump just murdered irony by repeatedly stabbing it with her Louboutin pumps and wearing its bloody carcass over her shoulders like a cape. https://t.co/X2v5ClKtYJ — Shelly (@TexHellCat) February 20, 2020

“Be Best” is a phrase that makes no grammatical sense, and the “program” is supposed to call out/reduce online bullying, a behavior for which her husband is notorious. To me, the whole thing, along with the person who came up with it, comes across as insincere and ineffectual. — CJ (@JoyFelize) February 20, 2020

I have nothing against Melania, but what did this program actually accomplish? — Josh Merbitz🌺 (@joshmerbitz) February 20, 2020

Is this woman really serious? Hard to tell since the most unhealthy behavior online is coming from inside her home. Which makes the award she is receiving a joke! https://t.co/Aj1hjfgt4F — Steven Diaz (@StevenDiaz317) February 20, 2020

Months will go by where I will not have a single thought about Melania Trump. The curiously absent First Lady occupies very little mental real estate, which is hardly a surprise given that her exhausting husband usually sucks the air out of every conversation. But every few months, Melania pops up with some nonsense that we simply must call out.

Her “Be Best” initiative is especially galling because every aspect of it feels thoughtless and slapped together. The gramatically vexing initiative, which targets “well-being,” online bullying, and opioid addiction (pick a lane, BB) has shown zero plans and zero results. It is a vanity project as vague and false as its very name.

The worst part of this is that online bullying is in fact a crisis, one that is perpetuated by the Troll-in-Chief. According to a new study in the Washington Post, Trump’s foul language and cruelty has influenced a generation of impressionable kids that his odious behavior is acceptable.

Since Trump’s rise to the nation’s highest office, his inflammatory language has seeped into schools across America. The president’s rhetoric has changed the way hundreds of children are bullied in American classrooms, The Post has found. https://t.co/BTPux5Phc4 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 13, 2020

Here’s hoping that the next administration can undo the toxic damage of this one. In the meantime, here’s the FLOTUS palate cleanser we deserve:

Sending extra hugs to Bo and Sunny on #LoveYourPetDay! pic.twitter.com/xFNKJVeurn — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) February 20, 2020

