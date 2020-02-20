comScore

Melania Trump Roasted for Promoting “Healthy Online Behavior” in Wake of Trump’s Twitter Addiction

Are we Being Best yet?

By Chelsea Steiner Feb 20th, 2020
First Lady Melania Trump

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

First Lady/Resting Hostage Face pioneer Melania Trump is back in the news again, thanks to some signature tone deaf comments made at an awards celebration this week. Mrs. Trump was given Palm Beach Atlantic University’s “2020 Women of Distinction Award” in Palm Beach, Florida (sure, why not) where she made the following statement regarding online bullying: “We live in an age where too many people allow the number of retweets or likes to define their self-worth. I am convinced now more than ever that teaching healthy online behavior is crucial to securing a safer future for our children,” said the wife of the most notorious Twitter troll that ever trolled.

Melania’s absurdly hypocritical statement was quickly met with mockery online, because of course it was. How can you claim to be concerned about online bullying when you are married to a man whose brand IS bullying and belittling people?

Months will go by where I will not have a single thought about Melania Trump. The curiously absent First Lady occupies very little mental real estate, which is hardly a surprise given that her exhausting husband usually sucks the air out of every conversation. But every few months, Melania pops up with some nonsense that we simply must call out.

Her “Be Best” initiative is especially galling because every aspect of it feels thoughtless and slapped together. The gramatically vexing initiative, which targets “well-being,” online bullying, and opioid addiction (pick a lane, BB) has shown zero plans and zero results. It is a vanity project as vague and false as its very name.

The worst part of this is that online bullying is in fact a crisis, one that is perpetuated by the Troll-in-Chief. According to a new study in the Washington Post, Trump’s foul language and cruelty has influenced a generation of impressionable kids that his odious behavior is acceptable.

Here’s hoping that the next administration can undo the toxic damage of this one. In the meantime, here’s the FLOTUS palate cleanser we deserve:

