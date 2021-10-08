Ah, the time-honored tradition of celebrities oversharing information about their personal lives. Today’s subject? Meghan Trainor and the bathroom situation she’s got going on at her house.

According to People, the singer revealed that she has two toilets in her bathroom. The toilets are sitting side by side so she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, can … you know.

“We just got a new house, and we did construction,” Trainor, 27, said on a recent episode of Nicole Byer’s podcast Why Won’t You Date Me?” Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom there was one toilet. And a lot of times in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'”

Trainor went on to say that the contractor thought it was a joke, and, well, of course the contractor thought it was a joke! Trainor persisted, though, and now has two toilets in her bathroom instead of one.

I can’t stop laughing at the part where she says, “Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom there was one toilet.” I’m sure she’s referring to the big reveal about two toilets being better than one, in her opinion, but the way the quote is written is sending me into the Shadow Realm.

Everyone knows that a bathroom has one toilet, ma’am!

Trainor goes on to say that not only do she and her husband pee together a lot, and that they’ve done “No. 2” together!

I have so many questions.

One: Why doesn’t someone just go to a different bathroom in the house?

Two: Why doesn’t someone just go to a different bathroom in the house?

Three: WHY doesn’t someone just GO TO A DIFFERENT BATHROOM IN THE HOUSE?!

I will say, I appreciate the social media manager for Charmin taking advantage of the situation.

Does this mean double the rolls? If so, we’ve got something for the king and queen of the throne. It’s kind of a forever thing. 💙 @Meghan_Trainor https://t.co/7YkYBQH8W3 — Charmin (@Charmin) October 6, 2021

That’s right, Charmin. Get them clicks!

Trainor took to Twitter to clear things up, and if you think it was to say that this story was false.\, then I’m gonna assume you still have faith in the Internet, somehow.

To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…but he will hang out with me if I’m 💩ing cuz WE SOULMATES. And i legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) October 6, 2021

Oh.

So the couple has only simul-pooped once.

However, her beau has hung out with her while she’s (insert some witty “All About That Bass” and “taking a dump” thing, I can’t think of anything right now) because they are, quote, soulmates.

So it’s not just because they have to pee at the same time in the middle of the night while dealing with their baby, it’s because … she misses her husband that much.

Ok.jpg.

Girl you said this for what?? pic.twitter.com/wEsMra3bo0 — Hennessy Williams (@ginfueledbrat) October 6, 2021

Twitter responded in the way you’d expect.

Meghan trainer married the kid from Spy Kids!? My brain just exploded https://t.co/iPkvPCSA5Q — Andrew (@andjeffries) October 5, 2021

Huh, that is the kid from Spy Kids, isn’t it? You learn something new everyday.

via GIPHY

(image: NBC/Saturday Night Live/Meghan Trainor)

