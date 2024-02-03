Megan Thee Stallion Keeps Ownership of Her Music in History-Making Record Deal with Warner Music Group

Rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion stays booked, busy, and unbothered by the haters. The reigning queen of rap has inked a history-making record deal with Warner Music Group that could revolutionize the music industry.

Recommended Videos

Megan’s new deal sees her keep her power as an independent artist while WMG provides distribution and marketing. The “HISS” rapper will retain the publishing rights and masters of her original music. In addition, all new music will be released through her independent label, Hot Girl Productions.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “I’m really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I’m proud to take this next step in my journey and work with Max Lousada and the entire Warner Music Group team in this new capacity. I know we’re going to create history together.”

Thank you GOD ?? Hotties today HISSTORY was made !!! Today I signed a distribution deal with my new family @warnermusic where I maintain my INDEPENDENCE as an artist anddd OWN MY MASTERS AND PUBLISHING ???? This is thee first deal of its kind !!! I hope artist still on the… pic.twitter.com/LkFI8Vdry6 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 2, 2024

This is a huge victory for Megan, who sued her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment in 2020 over a royalties dispute and creative control. They eventually settled out of court and Megan established herself as an independent artist. Megan now retains her independence while reaping the benefits of a major studio deal.

The issue of ownership and masters rights became major news in 2019 when Taylor Swift announced she was re-recording her albums after manager Scooter Braun purchased her catalog from Big Machine Records. Swift’s re-releases have been massively successful, and she is nearly done re-recording her first six albums.

Megan’s new deal is a bold step for the rapper and sets the stage for collaborators and future artists. Now, Megan not only retains ownership of her music, but she also has full creative control going forward. Despite the setbacks that life throws at her, Megan always rises above and comes out on top. Next stop? Megan Thee Mogul.

(via Rolling Stone, featured image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]