Megan Thee Stallion Will Always Let Us Know When Spooky Season Has Started

October is definitely Halloween time. There are so many traditions associated with this time of year. From scary movies to hoodies, loads of us just cannot wait for the fall. One rapper in particular is always going to let us know when October 1st arrives. Superstar Megan Thee Stallion has a cute tradition that we appreciate every year. At the beginning of the spooky month, Megan takes funny and amazing photos wearing a pumpkin head.

Why does she do this? I actually do not know. But I think it’s so cute. She has photos from 2021, 2022, and now 2023’s pumpkin photo has been released.

In the photo series posted to Instagram, Megan has her famous pumpkin head and a cozy coffee, perhaps a pumpkin spice latte? Another photo shows her holding the drink by an infinity pool. Sandwiched in between is a shot of her cradling her pumpkin head in her hands, possibly in a state of existential autumnal dread??

Still, she looks like she is living her best life. Her fans love this stuff, too. One user accurately commented, “The hotties do spooky season the best.” Now, this can seem pretty trivial and it may be, but I am happy for Megan honestly. These past few years have been quite difficult for her with the shooting and Tory Lanez’s trial and sentencing. She has new music out with Cardi B, a hit collaboration called “Bongos.” According to Billboard, she’s also prepping new music, saying that she’s “starting with a blank slate.”

I just love this for her! Megan Thee Stallion deserves the best. The necessary and misogynistic backlash she has faced for being a victim of violence is absurd. She seems to be confident and happy though and we love to see that! Social media is filled with so much negativity, from politics always being messy to celebrities doing problematic stuff. Seeing the silliness exhibited by Megan and her pumpkin head just makes me smile. I already love the Fall but this definitely helps get me in the spirit!

(featured image: Duncan_Andison/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]