A tweet by Dan White, the cohost of the comedy podcast “Improv is Dead“, has gone viral for revealing a prize beyond 6000 points on the MyMcDonald’s Rewards App.

Saving up my points for the big prize. 🍔 pic.twitter.com/Or9xKclgg4 — Dan White (@atdanwhite) September 24, 2021

At nearly 400K likes, it’s clear that a lot of folks are intrigued with the idea of 1,000,000 points earning them a night with Grimace.

Or concerned.

Fixing to make him do my taxes 😈 — JUSTIN 😤 (@YeetusTweetus) September 24, 2021

Do the points carry over into tax season, because if so…

The app works the way you’d expect a restaurant app to work: buy McDonald’s, earn rewards so you can get more McDonald’s, and check out exclusive deals so you’re enticed into getting more McDonald’s.

It’s the circle of life, and we om nom nom it all – with a side of fries.

All of the rewards are food-related, starting at 1500 getting you things like a vanilla cone (insert comment about the cursed ice cream machine here) or McChicken, and going up to 6000 points for big prizes like a Big Mac or a Happy Meal.

There’s nothing that goes above 6000, but I will admit to going to check the app because it honestly does sound like something a company would do. It’s not that farfetched to think that McDonald’s would have a prize that takes an absurd amount of points to get to, and it’s also not that farfetched to think that it would relate to Grimace, who’s been making headlines this month in a way that no one could’ve seen coming.

Brian Bates, the manager of a McDonald’s franchise in Windsor, Canada, was recently named Outstanding Manager of the Year. In an interview, Bates dropped his tips for good management and working through a pandemic. But it was one off-the-cuff tidbit that captured the world’s attention. Bates was asked what exactly Grimace is. Of course, we all know Grimace as the sentient purple blob mascot of the fast food franchise, who appears alongside clown Ronald McDonald, Mayor McCheese, and the Hamburglar. And while Grimace began as “Evil Grimace,” a four-armed monster that steals shakes and snacks, he was rebranded in 1974 as a goofy good-natured blob. But what exactly IS Grimace? According to Bates, “He is an enormous taste bud, but a taste bud nonetheless.”

Now would be a good time to add a joke reward to the app. For a while, all people could think about was Grimace being a huge purple taste bud, so much so that McDonald’s played along.

it’s always “what is Grimace” and never “how is Grimace” — mcdOalds (@McDonalds) September 8, 2021

I very much believe that a company would capitalize on a random comment one of their managers made that caused the Internet to collectively have their brains explode. Let’s face it, Grimace’s origin is probably gonna be added to some “Top Internet Moments of September” chart. I wouldn’t be surprised if the company added something Grimace themed to their rewards program after this – a purple milkshake, at least?

Oh dear. 😳 Did you know what Grimace was, friends? pic.twitter.com/XMv3iRSAvo — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 19, 2021

While some of the responses took “one night with Grimace” to mean something sexual (insert M. Bison of course gif here), plenty decided to put the mascot to work (ie: the “taxes” response). There were also an overwhelming amount of people revealing just how many points they’ve already used with the app and how after so many chicken nuggets with their dipping sauce of choice, they weren’t even close to earning time with Grimace.

I don’t even think the hype for the BTS meal could get someone to hit a million points.

I feel fucking ashamed lol. I don’t even know what to do with the points anymore 😂 pic.twitter.com/JfjSVSywzU — 🏝Call Me Dev🏝 (@_deeeeeev) September 24, 2021

Someone even shared a nifty chart on the best ways to use your reward points based on point value and your location.

Fun fact for those of you scrolling through these replies: depending on your location the most efficient uses of your hard-earned points are hash browns, an ice cream cone or a McChicken (each costs 1500 points) Below: the value based on my DC-area prices pic.twitter.com/7nPy96qgVT — Ben Arcuri (@ArcuriBen) September 24, 2021

At the end of the day, I hope that Dan White gets the nuggets he wants. I think he’s earned them with this viral tweet.

(Image: McDonald’s)

