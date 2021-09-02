McDonald’s Mascot Grimace Is a What Now?!?

I think we can all agree that we are currently living though a news cycle powered by our worst nightmares. And I wish that this article didn’t join the countless others you are currently doom-scrolling through on your phone. Unfortunately, the world continues to kick us in the collective nards with new revelations and horrors. And here’s one more!

Brian Bates, the manager of a McDonald’s franchise in Windsor, Canada, was recently named Outstanding Manager of the Year. In an interview, Bates dropped his tips for good management and working through a pandemic. But it was one off-the-cuff tidbit that captured the world’s attention. Bates was asked what exactly Grimace is. Of course, we all know Grimace as the sentient purple blob mascot of the fast food franchise, who appears alongside clown Ronald McDonald, Mayor McCheese, and the Hamburglar.

And while Grimace began as “Evil Grimace,” a four-armed monster that steals shakes and snacks, he was rebranded in 1974 as a goofy good-natured blob. But what exactly IS Grimace? According to Bates, “He is an enormous taste bud, but a taste bud nonetheless.”

So … Grimace is a taste bud? I’m sorry, but what the actual hell are you talking about? Bates’ assertion was backed up by an old tweet from the McDonald’s corporate Twitter account, which tweeted, “#Grimace lore says he is the embodiment of a milkshake or a taste bud. What do you think?”

.@margo_padilla Great question! #Grimace lore says he is the embodiment of a milkshake or a taste bud. What do you think? #AskAnArchivist — McDonald’s Corporation (@McDonaldsCorp) October 30, 2014

What I think is that this seems like a stretch AT BEST. Does Grimace’s shape and color resemble taste buds and papillae? Okay, sure. But just because NHL icon Gritty resembles villi does not mean he’s a stand-in for intestinal lining!

Many took to social media to express their confusion and disbelief over Grimace’s origins:

Grimace is a monster not a sentient purple taste bud wtf are you people talking about pic.twitter.com/C4tGzjJY9P — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) September 2, 2021

His feet are light and nimble. He never sleeps. He says that he will never die. He tastes in light and in shadow and he is a great favorite. He never sleeps, Grimace. He is tasting, tasting. He says that he will never die. pic.twitter.com/Y4IJQUGgOx — fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) September 1, 2021

My entire world view has been upended. I mean, I never knew what the hell Grimace was, but I didn’t think it was THIS. https://t.co/tsqwKsILRe — Marcus Mauney (@mrmauney) September 1, 2021

How does Grimace show that food tastes good… https://t.co/GGxjVjKUYr — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) September 1, 2021

the grimace thing is too much. i feel like i just stared at a solar eclipse. — Cam (@stingo__cam) September 1, 2021

Revisionist history that wants to cover up the criminal origins of McDonaldland.

Grimace was McDonalds ripping off Seymour Spider from HR Pufnstuf . he had extra arms so he could steal all the drinks from McDonalds. pic.twitter.com/raI9EWYQ5B — Your Canadian GirlFriend (@YourCanadianGF) September 1, 2021

Look, is the idea of Grimace as a sentient taste bud inherently terrifying? Yes. But I’m much more concerned with his political history with former president and insurrectionist Donald Trump. Here’s a video of them making a pact behind the scenes.

I think the evidence speaks for itself: Grimace is nothing but a fluffy outer shell that, when shaved down, is actually Steve Bannon. I mean, the resemblance is STRIKING.

(via CBC, image: screencap)

