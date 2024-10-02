McDoanld’s 2024 Boo Buckets feature new monsterous designs

You know that cute TikTok trend of compiling spooky goodies for your partner? Well, McDonald’s was in on the “Boo Bucket” game long before influencers were showing off on social media. October 2024 sees the return of the McDonald’s Halloween bucket with a small twist.

The highly coveted Boo Buckets first appeared in McDonald’s restaurants in 1986. Unlike the newer incarnations, the originals featured three simple orange jack-o’-lantern faces. With the purchase of a Happy Meal, kids not only walked out with a souvenir but a functional container for trick-or-treating. The concept was a smash hit, resulting in nearly four decades of Boo Buckets, minus a brief hiatus from 2016 to 2022.

Get your hands on McDonald’s 2024 Boo Bucket this October

If you’re looking for a little nostalgia, McDonald’s Boo Buckets hit restaurants everywhere starting October 15, 2024. However, if you’re looking for those classic ghouls, like the ghost, mummy, or sinister-looking jack-o’lantern, you’re out of luck. This year is all about monsters. Customers purchasing a Happy Meal will be treated to one of the four monster designs, ranging from white, orange, green, and blue. As a bonus, the Boo Buckets also come with stickers so that kids can give their pails a “truly monstrous makeover.”

brought back ur fave boo buckets for spooky szn. 10.15 pic.twitter.com/Ib3Qu2SRkZ — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 1, 2024

Order any of McDoanld’s Happy Meal options in-store or via the app to receive a Monster Boo Bucket. Happy Meal prices can vary by restaurant, but there is no additional cost for the bucket. Still, expect to spend anywhere from $6 to $10 per Happy Meal, according to McD Menu’s website.

Make sure to get your Happy Meal fast. The Boo Bucket offer only runs until October 31, or as long as supplies last.

Costumers want more nostalgia

While McDonald’s 2024 Boo Bucket announcement resulted in cheers from many, others aren’t super happy with the new designs or lacking features.

Bring back the real lids! Those were the best to store stuff in! ? — Night Of The Living Kreg (@kregermeister) October 1, 2024

Many X users asked for the return of lids, which was a Book Bucket staple for decades. Likewise, a rerelease of the glow-in-the-dark buckets from the ’90s was another frequent demand. Some wanted the buckets gone entirely, voting in favor of a McNuggest figure revival.

Do we need more plastic containers in the world? Definitely not, but at least the bucket offers a multi-use purpose as candy buckets or decor. Millennials might not be thrilled with the new designs, but this is about a new generation of kids. That said, campaigning for a rerelease of the ’90s buckets isn’t the worst idea. And yeah, let’s get some lids again. Come on, McDonald’s.

