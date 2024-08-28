Mike McClusky might have to deal with internal conflicts in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 4

Jeremy Renner’s first appearance on the screen after his awful January 2023 accident, Mayor of Kingstown’s third season’s ending, ensured there are stories left to be told in case season 4 is announced.

The biggest jolt that fans experienced in the season 3 finale was that Milo purposefully faked his death to return later and kill Konstantin. Milo’s return cleared the cloud of doubt that was looming over the fans regarding Konstantin’s fate and Iris’ future in the show, while also making clear that he was responsible for the bus tragedy that occurred earlier in the season.

Titled “Comeuppance,” the season finale also marked the end of another key character in Kingstown: Kareem Moore. He was shown to be struggling with his mental health throughout the season, losing his grip over Anchor Bay prison. He meets his end by submitting himself to the Aryan Brotherhood, who murder him by viciously beating him up.

Meanwhile, Iris takes her own life, finally getting rid of Kingstown, albeit in a tragic manner. Mike, who deeply cared about Iris, always implored her to leave the town, but she never budged. It’s not clear in the final episode of the season whether her suicide is a consequence of the drug binge she partook in with Konstantin or some other reason, but it remains a gruesome end for the character regardless.

The Paramount+ series’ third season ended with the protagonist getting rid of all his enemies: Merle Callahan, Russian Mob boss Konstantin, and the bane of his existence, Milo Sunter. Mike himself puts Milo to the sword, shooting him and then throwing the gun in the lake to get rid of the evidence.

Konstantin and Milo are now eliminated from the equation ahead of a potential season 4, where writers could shift toward showcasing the internal problems in Kingstown after all the external threats have been taken care of. Another aspect that the showrunners might explore is how Mike attempts to save Kyle, who shot at Robert to save an innocent civilian’s life. This could end up negatively affecting Mike’s relationship with the police department and it remains to be seen whether this arc will be explored in Mayor of Kingstown season 4 or not.

