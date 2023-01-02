Jeremy Renner’s Accident With Snow Plough Lands Him in Hospital

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is currently in a critical but stable condition in the hospital, following an accident that occurred while he was ploughing snow near his home in Reno, Nevada. The BBC reports that a spokesperson for the actor said that Renner was airlifted to hospital on Sunday and that the 51-year-old is “receiving excellent care” following the “weather-related accident”.

No further details are available about exactly what happened during the incident, only that it involved a snow plough and that no other members of the Renner family were hurt. Local public information officer Kristin Vietti also told The Hollywood Reporter that Renner was taken to a local hospital and that he was the only one involved in the accident. In addition, the major accident investigation team at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, responsible for the local area, is looking into the incident.

Renner is probably best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but is also currently playing the lead in Paramount+ series The Mayor Of Kingstown and was an indirect cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery via his fictional own-brand hot sauce.

The incident sent Renner’s name trending on Twitter, with fans sending well wishes to the actor. Luckily, the majority of reports agree that he is currently in stable condition, although no further details have been made public as to the severity of his “critical” injuries.

I can’t sleep after hearing the news about Jeremy Renner. I’m legit sad & scared. To our partner in crime, our favorite Avenger??Prayers to you & your Family. Really praying for speedy recovery…C’mon Hawkeye! We need you!???? pic.twitter.com/0oAhoMAYwk — Marika (@TrueHaizGrit) January 2, 2023

The actor’s accident follows dangerous weather conditions across much of the United States, with dozens of people losing their lives due to the hazardous conditions. Power cuts and flight cancellations have also caused disruptions to thousands of people throughout the holiday season.

(featured image: Disney)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]