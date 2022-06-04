Maya Rudolph’s Divorced Billionaire Gets Charitable in Apple TV+ Series ‘Loot’

Maya Rudolph is back, baby! The comedy icon from SNL and Bridesmaids is taking a break from being the funniest part of other people’s projects to headline a new comedy series of her own at Apple TV+. Loot sees Rudolph starring as Molly Novak, a glamourous billionaire’s wife who discovers that her husband John (Adam Scott) of 20 years is leaving her for a younger woman. Fresh off of an $87 billion divorce settlement, Molly is seeking new purpose in her life, which she finds in the charity foundation she barely remembers creating. There, she encounters the foundation’s no-nonsense director played by Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose) and co-workers Nat Faxon (Our Flag Means Death) and Ron Funches (Harley Quinn). The series also stars Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island) as Molly’s beleaguered assistant.

Loot comes from Emmy winners Alan Yang (Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock, Superstore). We can expect rapid-fire jokes and strong performances from some of our favorite comedians and actors. And more Michaela Jaé Rodriguez on our screens is always a good thing. The premise offers plenty of comedy as Rudolph’s Molly becomes humbled by the folks running her charity, and there’s plenty of room for character growth and evolution.

And the biggest draw, as always, is Rudolph herself. It’s been a minute since Rudolph has starred in a series, and she’s kept busy doing voice work on shows like Big Mouth and Human Resources as Connie the Hormone Monstress. It’s exciting to see Rudolph take the reins on a show that centers on her prodigious talents.

Loot premieres on June 24 with its first three episodes on Apple TV+. The remaining seven episodes will premiere weekly every Friday.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

