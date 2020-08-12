Maya Rudolph Is as Ready as the Rest of Us for More of Her SNL Kamala Harris

We’re all looking forward to a marked increase of Maya Rudolph in our lives now that Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s pick for Vice President! The Bridemaids actress, who is currently nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Harris on Saturday Night Live, is a staple of the sketch comedy show—at least for me, someone who grew up watching her there.

Now though, I fully expect to see her back time and time again when the show gets back in session, because having her play Kamala Harris is the only thing that makes sense in this world. Plus, if the show is going to get other celebrities to come play Trump and Biden, then there’s no reason Rudolph can’t come back for the VP choice.

On a Zoom call with Entertainment Weekly and other Emmy nominees, Rudolph learned about the news in real time and started talking about her love of Saturday Night Live:

“I love going to the show any excuse I can get…I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there’s anyone who can work it out I’m sure Lorne has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there. Ever since I was a kid truly I wanted be on any kind of SCTV, Saturday Night Live and I can’t believe that I got to work there and I can’t believe that it’s my family still and I’m so thrilled that I got to go back. It’s my favorite place to play.”

Honestly, fine. I’ll take it. I’ll take at least the next few years of Maya Rudolph guest-starring on Saturday Night Live and anything else she wants to give us, because I think Maya Rudolph is one of the funniest women out there (even if a lot of Twitter made me angry by spelling her name “Maya Rudolf” yesterday).

Twitter flocked to all make the same joke about Maya Rudolph getting paid, and honestly, I’m not that mad about it. Any excuse to talk about Maya Rudolph is a fun time for me!

maya rudolph in kamala garb singing “wet ass presidency” before the end of the month. calling it now — mork (@karlmorx) August 11, 2020

a summation of the next hell is everybody making the same politically neutral maya rudolph joke — doreen st. félix (@dstfelix) August 11, 2020

maya rudolph up your fee — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) August 11, 2020

maya rudolph the next time lorne calls pic.twitter.com/nYSBbdtF18 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 11, 2020

It’s Maya Rudolph’s TIME TO SHINE — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 11, 2020

Maya Rudolph arriving at NBC to renegotiate a contract with SNL pic.twitter.com/FosD5jBbTf — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) August 11, 2020

Maya Rudolph is about to get PAAIIIIIIIIID. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) August 11, 2020

The real winner today is Maya Rudolph. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 11, 2020

Congrats Maya Rudolph on getting the SNL gig back — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) August 11, 2020

Congrats to Maya Rudolph. I cannot wait for the plethora of gifs coming our way and get that money.

