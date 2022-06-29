Maya Hawke has become a fan favorite for her role as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things, but she’s also very cool as a person, and that’s been made so much more clear with her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when she opened her interview with a call to action … of sorts. Hawke was there to promote the second part of Stranger Things 4 and also to make her stance on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade very clear.

“I called my mom to ask for advice today about coming in to talk to you,” Hawke said, “because that’s what I do, I get to ask for advice. It’s a big luxury of mine. And we just got into talking about the Supreme Court ruling and this essay that my mom wrote a couple months ago when they were putting these further restrictions on abortion access, and it was sort of preceding this whole thing. And my mom wrote this really beautiful essay about her abortion that she got when she was really young and about how, if she hadn’t have had it, she wouldn’t have become the person she’d become, and I wouldn’t exist, and how both of my parents’ lives would’ve been totally derailed if she hadn’t had access to safe and legal healthcare, fundamental healthcare. And, of course, wealthy people will always be able to get abortions, but so many people, because of the ruling this week, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams but actually lose their lives and be unsafe, and I just wanted to say like, you know, fuck the Supreme Court.”

What’s so good about it is that Maya Hawke is so soft spoken in her story and at first seems incredibly apologetic to be talking about this at all, and then just says “fuck the Supreme Court” in a way that has the audience (and myself) cheering. When Fallon tells her that she can absolutely say that, she gets so excited and says, “Rock on,” before saying, “Fuck the Supreme Court,” two more times and saying that we’re going to fight this and “we’re going to win, like our grandmothers did.”

She’s right to use her platform to say so

It’s so easy to go on promoting your things and ignore the issues in the real world, many of which disproportionately impact those without the means to speak up like this, but that clearly wasn’t something that Hawke wanted to do, and she made that clear within the first few moments of her interview.

maya hawke went on fallon and within 2 minutes she spoke on abortion rights and said fuck the supreme court i love her😭😭🫶 pic.twitter.com/BHce5g7VbV — tarnished kendall roy (@chazelleswift) June 29, 2022

She’s not the only one on a press tour right now speaking out about this. Tessa Thompson, who is promoting Thor: Love and Thunder, has also been very vocal about how strange this time has been for her and how she’s channeling Valkyrie to fight back.

“It’s a complicated time to be talking about the film, especially with the news as it pertains to Roe v. Wade … in some ways it’s perfect that I’m here talking about my character, Valkyrie … who fights not only for her sisters but her community.” — @TessaThompson_x pic.twitter.com/ppvjIK6XM4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 27, 2022

I love when celebrities use their platforms for good and speak out and encourage others to do so, as well. Those are the celebrities we should be supporting.

nepotism is fine actually because it gave us maya hawke — luci (@girleddiemunson) June 28, 2022

More of this energy from everyone, please? Doing interviews for something? Just throw a quick “Oh hey, fuck the Supreme Court” in for good measure so we all keep making that sentiment very clear.

(featured image: Netflix)

