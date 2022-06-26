Critics’ First Reactions Praise ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Thor: Love and Thunder had its American premiere this week at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, CA. And expectations were high: the film’s predecessor, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, was an unexpected delight. Thanks to the colorful and whimsical direction by Taika Waititi and a humorous turn from Chris Hemsworth, Ragnarok gross $854 million worldwide and received a 93 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was a major reboot for the Thor franchise, which was criticized for its heavy, lugubrious tone. Thor: The Dark World is still considered one of Marvel’s weakest offerings, and Waititi’s recalibration of the franchise breathed new life into the character.

Thor: Love and Thunder picks up from the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Thor joined the Guardians of the Galaxy to find himself after saving the universe. Along the way there’s romance, goat boats, and the welcome return of Natalie Portman who reprises her role as Jane Foster, now imbued with the powers of Mighty Thor. Tessa Thompson also returns as King Valkyrie, the new ruler of New Asgard, as do Thor’s compatriots Korg (Waititi) and Miek. But amidst Thor’s soul searching, he must confront a new enemy in Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) who seeks to kill off all the gods.

Expectations are high, and it sounds like Love and Thunder not only meets but surpasses Ragnarok. Many critics who attended the premiere took to social media to share their first impressions of the film:

#ThorLoveAndThunder is absolutely electrifying. My favorite #Thor movie of the four.



Taika Waititi through and through. It’s mature, the soundtrack rocks, and there’s great surprises. So much fun.



Feels like the best of MCU Phase 1 and Phase 4 in one entry. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/3SO5yoy6j0 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I expected it to be. The story is great, it's emotional, comedy, fun and solid love searching action. Christian Bale and Nathalie Portman shined perfectly in their roles. Love and Thunder did not disappoint.. it's just freaking beautiful. pic.twitter.com/FZ5czwqvgr — Obi-Wan Kennyobi | @DisneyPlus (@iKenny_J) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is everything great about comic book movies! Truly hilarious insanity, heart wrenching tragedy, and bombastic action! Visually stunning and one of the best MCU soundtracks. The entire cast is fantastic, but Christian Bale and Natalie Portman are phenomenal! pic.twitter.com/dVkpf54fmP — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) June 24, 2022

There’s a lot of unhinged, unrestrained, completely out-of-the-box lunacy in #ThorLoveAndThunder that I’m still shocked they snuck in/ got away with. And BLESS UP that they did. It counterbalances grounded heartrending storylines too. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 24, 2022

Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! pic.twitter.com/fu0gTUuMRj — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2022

Christian Bale is phenomenally menacing as #ThorLoveandThunder’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher. One of the creepiest Marvel villains we’ve ever seen on screen. Gave me some Dark Knight Ledger Joker vibes at one point. pic.twitter.com/zsg9SNXfqY — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is a vivid and vibrant blast that delivers. Hemsworth’s Thor remains a jewel in Marvel’s crown. Bale’s Gorr is a killer boogeyman blending the campy and the creepy. Portman’s Foster and Thompson’s Valkyrie are a top notch pairing. Crowe’s Zeus is *chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/PDb5SZRWOo — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is much more episodic than I would have suspected. Delivers big laughs. Very standard, cookie cutter villain with Christian Bale. I want the buddy cop comedy with Natalie Portman & Tessa Thompson. Matt Damon must go Broadway. Post credits are EPIC! Pure fun. pic.twitter.com/2J5UQuHHSA — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is absolutely AMAZING. It blows every other Marvel movie out of the water, and doubles down on the Ragnarok charm. A classic @TaikaWaititi joint, so many laughs and tears, with a moving narrative and beautiful visuals. And those post credits? OH MY GOD. pic.twitter.com/41iuRXPf0O — therese lacson (@bamfpire) June 24, 2022

Natalie Portman does an incredible job as the mighty Thor. Her chemistry with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson was one of the film’s highlights. #ThorLoveandThunder pic.twitter.com/8eRWUEkcc8 — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) June 24, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.

