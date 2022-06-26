Critics’ First Reactions Praise ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Everyone is raving about Marvel's latest movie.
Thor: Love and Thunder had its American premiere this week at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, CA. And expectations were high: the film’s predecessor, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, was an unexpected delight. Thanks to the colorful and whimsical direction by Taika Waititi and a humorous turn from Chris Hemsworth, Ragnarok gross $854 million worldwide and received a 93 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was a major reboot for the Thor franchise, which was criticized for its heavy, lugubrious tone. Thor: The Dark World is still considered one of Marvel’s weakest offerings, and Waititi’s recalibration of the franchise breathed new life into the character.
Thor: Love and Thunder picks up from the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Thor joined the Guardians of the Galaxy to find himself after saving the universe. Along the way there’s romance, goat boats, and the welcome return of Natalie Portman who reprises her role as Jane Foster, now imbued with the powers of Mighty Thor. Tessa Thompson also returns as King Valkyrie, the new ruler of New Asgard, as do Thor’s compatriots Korg (Waititi) and Miek. But amidst Thor’s soul searching, he must confront a new enemy in Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) who seeks to kill off all the gods.
Expectations are high, and it sounds like Love and Thunder not only meets but surpasses Ragnarok. Many critics who attended the premiere took to social media to share their first impressions of the film:
Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.
(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)
