Life Is Good but It Can Be Better With These Maxwell Lord Memes

By Rachel LeishmanDec 29th, 2020, 4:24 pm

Max Lord meme

Maxwell Lord promised the people of Wonder Woman 1984 that life could be better—so much so that it was, pretty much, his catchphrase. Barbara Minerva knew who he was the minute he turned around, turned on the charm, and said “Life is good, but it can be better,” and with that catchphrase comes wonderful new content for the internet.

Now everyone is posting their own upgrade scenarios with Max showing people what they’re missing. As an example, here is my own with Babu Frik and Grogu. (Sorry to Babu. I love you, but you are not my son.)

I just, personally, am very happy to see Pedro Pascal’s face everywhere yet again. What a great time to be on Twitter.

(This one I felt in my bones as an Oberyn Martell fan.)

Anyway, my entire Twitter account is just now filled with Max Lord memes, and I’m not really that ashamed of it.

(image: Warner Bros.)

