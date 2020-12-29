Maxwell Lord promised the people of Wonder Woman 1984 that life could be better—so much so that it was, pretty much, his catchphrase. Barbara Minerva knew who he was the minute he turned around, turned on the charm, and said “Life is good, but it can be better,” and with that catchphrase comes wonderful new content for the internet.

Now everyone is posting their own upgrade scenarios with Max showing people what they’re missing. As an example, here is my own with Babu Frik and Grogu. (Sorry to Babu. I love you, but you are not my son.)

“Life is good but it can be better” pic.twitter.com/yLGJNlVt2H — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 29, 2020

I just, personally, am very happy to see Pedro Pascal’s face everywhere yet again. What a great time to be on Twitter.

Life is good but it can be better pic.twitter.com/vtbDrIaOCA — agustin❓0❓❓ (@Guslivesagain) December 28, 2020

“Life is good, but it can be better!” pic.twitter.com/8uFcf0ppYN — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) December 29, 2020

“Life is good, but it can be better!” pic.twitter.com/OJXcWKBQ6D — Swara Ahmed (@spiderswarz) December 29, 2020

(This one I felt in my bones as an Oberyn Martell fan.)

Life is good, but it can be better pic.twitter.com/dhZGQyDt10 — Nerdist (@nerdist) December 29, 2020

“Life is good but it can be better.” pic.twitter.com/78of3fbg5p — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) December 29, 2020

Life is good.

But it can be better. pic.twitter.com/UJlGaqk5cN — Rynhxe (@rynhxe) December 29, 2020

“Life is good but it can be better” – Potential Breakup Song edition #WonderWoman1984 pic.twitter.com/pqYItkJFIT — Ryan (@Ironspider1301) December 29, 2020

“life is good, but it can be better” pic.twitter.com/i62Bb4Q2Bs — avery ‍ (@unspilledbeans) December 29, 2020

“Life is good, but it can be better” pic.twitter.com/YN0HPsAb7v — Oli vs the World ᵇˡᵐ (@starforcebinary) December 28, 2020

Life is good.

But it can be better. pic.twitter.com/i0fPl7mkOn — Wayzel (@LukasWayzel) December 29, 2020

Anyway, my entire Twitter account is just now filled with Max Lord memes, and I’m not really that ashamed of it.

My brain the very moment I receive a compliment pic.twitter.com/QqBNWfsS5m — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 29, 2020

(image: Warner Bros.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com