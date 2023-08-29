Queer pirates, comedy, and enticing storylines? That about sums up Our Flag Means Death! The period rom-com series has a permanent spot in the hearts of many fans for being a bold representation of the LGBTQ community. Not just a series about pirates being silly, this show has incredible heart with queer love stories at the forefront. It’s almost unbelievable that a show like this even exists in our current time.

After season 2 was announced, OFMD fans patiently waited for a tiny crumb from Max’s social media accounts. Today, our wishes have been seemingly granted.

That seems like a clear enough message but if you zoom in and look really closely, they’ve literally spelled it out for us:

If Max is joking around and doesn’t drop a proper teaser for season 2, I can only imagine the storm that will take over social media. Of course, if this tweet means a teaser is coming then sparks will be flying as soon as you open Twitter. Expect an onslaught of fan art, playlists, and overall fandom speculation.

Last season, Our Flag Means Death ended with events ranging from heartbreaking to shocking. (Spoilers for season 1 ahead.) We had Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) feeling heartbroken over Stede Bonnet, Stede (Rhys Darby) permanently ending his marriage to his wife Mary (Claudia O’Doherty) to be with Blackbeard, Lucius Spriggs (Nathan Foad) being thrown overboard, and most of the crew being left to starve in the middle of the ocean, only to be found by Stede. So the teaser may give us little glimpses into where our favorite queer pirates are now, along with a look at some new cast members. There’s no doubt Stede and the left-behind crew are going to be looking for Blackbeard and their ship.

At this rate, I’ll take a minute-long clip that moves at lightning speed to somewhat satisfy my eagerness for OFMD’s return. Keep your eyes peeled on social media for this teaser.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

