Matt Smith Isn’t Letting the ‘Morbius’ Flop Get Him Down

It is no surprise that the only thing I liked in Morbius was Matt Smith. Specifically, Matt Smith dancing, but also just everything that Matt Smith decided to give us in that film. Playing Lucien, who Michael Morbius calls Milo in the film (don’t ask, I don’t know), Smith brings a wonderfully campy performance and it’s honestly pretty fun to see.

Not that anyone should watch Morbius. But if you were to put it on for the laughs, Matt Smith is the only good thing about the movie. And it has become a meme more than anything else, and with that, has come people asking Matt Smith about it. Recently, he did an interview where the film was brought up.

“Yeah, it was thrown under the bus,” Smith told Rolling Stone UK about the flop of Morbin’ Time. “But you just have to roll with it. What else are you gonna do? It’s a film, at the end of the day, we’re not saving lives. For whatever reason, it didn’t quite work out and… It is what it is.”

It got to the point where at San Diego Comic-Con, when Smith was on the panel for House of the Dragon, a fan came up to talk about Morbius and said to him that it’s Morbin’ time.

just saw the actual comic-con footage of a fan telling matt smith it's morbin' time and jesus christ pic.twitter.com/XfQMWy1mlq — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) July 29, 2022

He also was asked about whether or not Morbius would do well in the world of Westeros.

Matt Smith was asked during the #HOTD panel how Morbius would fare on this show and Smith said prob not great. The crowd asked – What about the Doctor?? And Smith immediately said he'd be fine. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/RCmyzJevaR — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) July 23, 2022

All of this is sort of frustrating—given that Matt Smith is bigger than his role in Morbius and is being asked multiple times about the movie at a panel for his new role.

Let him live

The thing about this is that Morbius is very much being laughed at. It’s a meme at this point more than a movie and we’ve seen Jared Leto do press for other things or exist outside of the movie and it’s not brought up to him (probably because no one wants to talk to Jared Leto but that’s a different story). For Matt Smith, he’s done a lot of things worth talking about, and maybe I’m a little jealous that people are talking to him at all, but, asking him about Morbius when you have the Doctor right in front of you feels like a waste of time.

On top of that, he seems exhausted by the questions. Not in a mean way, he’s still answering them. But in a lot of the responses, he’s just sort of answering the question and seemingly wanting to move on. And while sure, Matt Smith not knowing about Morbin’ Time is funny, it’s going to quickly get to the point where the bit is overworked and every “dude with a microphone at an event” will find this funny for some reason and it will get real tired, real fast.

We’ve had our fun and I hope that House of the Dragon will force this tired line of jokey questioning to end, because Matt Smith doesn’t deserve to be the one mocked for Morbius when he was the only thing about that movie that was enjoyable.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

